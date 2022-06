From his castle in the heart of scenic Transylvania (now monster-free!), the real Count Dracula shares with us treasures from his legendary collection of kung fu VHS tapes! Aided by his best friend, Howard Renfield, and his worst friend, Pete the stinky werewolf, Dracula presents a different “classic” every week under the watchful eye of the Transylvanian censor.

Dracula’s Kung Fu Theater can be seen Friday nights on Retro TV, or anytime via the It’s Real Good TV app or website.

