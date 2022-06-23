2022 NBA Draft Live Thread

It might be a week since the Finals, but NBA talk isn’t over as the NBA Draft is happening today. As some have noted, this year’s draft is where there isn’t a consensus #1 prospect. Now some might say that it make a mediocre draft year, but I think it’s exciting because of the unpredictability of teams picking a player that goes against numerous mock drafts. Especially the trades that can happen during the draft like last year with the Russell Westbrook trade to the Lakers.

Here is the order for the first round (subject to change as the draft goes on):

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans Pelicans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn Nets)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston Celtics)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)

Draft starts at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PST

