2022 NBA Draft Live Thread

It might be a week since the Finals, but NBA talk isn’t over as the NBA Draft is happening today. As some have noted, this year’s draft is where there isn’t a consensus #1 prospect. Now some might say that it make a mediocre draft year, but I think it’s exciting because of the unpredictability of teams picking a player that goes against numerous mock drafts. Especially the trades that can happen during the draft like last year with the Russell Westbrook trade to the Lakers.
Here is the order for the first round (subject to change as the draft goes on):
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans Pelicans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn Nets)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston Celtics)
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)
Draft starts at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PST