Werewolf 185: Art School! – Day 4

The bell rings, signaling the beginning of the fourth day of class. An announcement electronically farts its way through the speaker:

A new day and a new chance to make some world-changing art! Let’s do the announcements:

First, the shimmering veil surrounding the chartreuse lot and the Panera has dissipated, leaving behind a brilliant jade meadow teeming with wildlife ‘neath a gorgeous e’er-lasting rainbow that we mayest only assume delivereth God’s covenant with all humanity. We will begin paving the meadow tomorrow to make way for a new chartreuse lot, and we heard that they’re going to put in a Dunkin Donuts where the Panera used to be! Yum!

Second, the following students have been expelled:

Mad Gabs (Side Character). He was a diligent student (vanilla town). I tried to make a mad gab for this announcement, but it was too hard. I don’t know how you did it so well, Side.

Alternate Timeline Spooky the Arts Student (Spooky). They're the teacher's pet (town medic).

Yusuke Kitagawa (Grump), who was a plagiarist (vanilla wolf). Those of you who've played Persona 5 surely must recognize the terrible irony.

And finally, shriek your approval with all the power your lungs can muster in the direction of our new guest lecturer: H.R. Giger!

The door cracks open slightly. A pale ovoid man dressed all in black cautiously peeks his head in and shuffles strangely into the classroom. Timid as a fieldmouse, he pulls up a chair, spins it around, and sits in it like Michelle Pfeiffer did in that Coolio video for that song from the Dangerous Minds soundtrack.

Oh, hallo. My name is Hey Really Giger. But, hey, you can call me H.R. Giger. Back when I walked regularly among the living, I was a necro-sculptor and image-ejaculator, world famous for shaping my nightmares into tactile objects and two-dimensional visual abominations. I am fascinated, terrified, haunted, and inspired by proboscises, tubes of various sorts, discomfort, things going into other things, pupa and pupal chambers, chambers in general, Freudian anguish, anatomical incorrectness, the work of Lisa Frank, and, of course, all manner of biological sacs. I made those aliens from that movie about lifeforms from another planet. What was it called? E.T.? The Krampus? No. Something like that. See for yourselves:

In order to release me from this meaty corporeal form and send me back to hell (where I’m having a great time, honestly), you must emulate me, artistically. Just let your mind sink into the darkest void of your being, ingest the inky blackness through your psycho-mental tubes, store it in your imagination sacs, and release whatever horrors you’ve collected into the aloneness of the world. And, hey, have fun out there.

ROLES TOWN 12 7 Diligent Students (Vanilla Town) win when they expel the Plagiarists and the NFT Weirdo. Aside from the Teaching Assistant, the Teacher’s Pet, and the Harsh Critic, the Diligent Students’ only power is their vote for whom to expel. 1 Teaching Assistant (Investigator) can choose one player to investigate each night. They will receive a reading of either “Scum,” “Not Scum,” or “Unreadable.” 1 Teacher’s Pet (Medic) can choose one player to protect from expulsion each night. The medic can protect themselves once, and they cannot protect the same player two nights in a row. 1 Harsh Critic (# shot vigilante) has the power to expel 2 students as a night action. SCUM 2 1 Plagiarist (Vanilla Wolf) win when they outnumber the Diligent Students and have expelled the NFT Weirdo. Each night they must choose a student to expel. 1 Cool Plagiarist (Role-Blocker Wolf) can prevent a classmate from using their special ability. 1 Intensely Enigmatic Plagiarist (Scrambler Wolf) can render another classmate “unreadable” to any prying eyes. 1 NFT Weirdo (SK) wins when all the Plagiarists are expelled, and when they are the last remaining student. The NFT Weirdo will choose one fellow student to expel each night. Investigations of the NFT Weirdo will show up as “Unreadable.” OTHER The Panel of Judges will consist of five players selected by RNG each day (as long as there are five players available). They will judge the artworks produced by their classmates each day and vote on their favorite by the end of the day. The person they vote to have the best artwork will receive a special ability. Judges cannot vote for themselves, but they can abstain from voting. The judges will be given a Discord channel to discuss their judging and cast their votes. Ties among the judges will be broken by RNG among the tied players.

RULES Normal Werewolf rules! Wolves win when there are as many or fewer town remaining and the SK is gone. Town wins when they’ve gotten rid of the wolves and the SK. Instead of throwing money away on a library or tenure track faculty, The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts has invested in a Ralphroro Enterprises Werewolf-O-Matic tie breaking calculating console. Ties at the end of the day will be resolved using the Werewolf-O-Matic patented tie-breaking formula: (y + x) + ab = k y = total number of letters in the first words of the avatar names of both/all tied players

x = total number of votes for both/all tied players

a = game day (i.e. “Day 1” = 1; “Day 2” = 2, etc.)

b = total number of remaining scum

k = the number of player posts, after the vote thread, when sorted by oldest. The player who posted that post will be killed. Simple yet effective! While you don’t have to participate in each day’s art workshop, please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (somewhere between three and four hundred should be fine). Failure to participate may lead to your seat in the class being ceded to another student. NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos. Directly quoting or screen-shotting from Discord is not allowed. Have some freakin fun! This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game! Vanilla Town Message: Congratulations on your acceptance to The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts. Several of our esteemed faculty have glanced briefly in the direction of your application portfolio and one went so far as to claim you have “a certain vague potential.” Also, your tuition check cleared! You are a Diligent Student (Vanilla Town). You may be selected to serve on the judges’ panel, but other than that, your only power is your daily vote. Now get out there, pull up an easel, and expel those plagiarists! PLAYERS Grumproro – Yusuke (no relation) Moonster – Azrael Side – Mad Gabs Chum – The Incredibly Artsy Hulk Spooky – Alternate Timeline Spooky the Arts Student Cork (replaced hohowen) – Odada Raven – Minor Character from Modiefied Nancy Comics MSD – Mr. Bean Malt – Okarun Marlowe – Artsy Marlowe Cop – Bot Ross the Landscape Painting Program Sic – Smoooooooove Tiff – Isabella Rossellini’s Green Po*** Lamb – Art Lamb? Goat – Jon Arbuckle Narrow – Max Ernst’s Minimal Brother April – Face Nate – Artsy Garfunkel Indy – That Damn Plastic Bag from American Beauty Dourif – Thufir Hawat Queequeg – Mrs. I’m My Own Omama

Art entries must be posted to the “Workshop Thread” by Monday, June 20th, at 3:00 pm CDT.

Twilight is Monday, June 20th, at 9:00 pm CDT.

