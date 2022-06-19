‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Wins Out Over ‘Lightyear’ At Box Office

Much ink will be spilled in talking about Lightyear but one suspects that in the long run that the film, which had unrealistic Toy Story-esque expectations placed on it, will largely come out ahead when all things are factored in. Of course, the focus here is just on its box office performance even though we all know that a film has a far beyond just that. The film faced a barrage of criticism on different levels and opened this weekend to a $51 million for its $200 million budget. It opened in 43 markets overseas as well where it added a $34.6 million take to hit $85.6 million worldwide.

Honestly, the discourse about this film has been exhausting and talking the actual numbers just isn’t a draw at this point for myself, similar to the whole Morbius thing. I’ll let the folks at Deadline sum it up well:

In both areas, awareness was high, but spinoffs don’t always tend to catch the same lightning as their motherships; critical scores are okay, but not on par with the franchise. Social sentiment in some international markets is also off. While there has been crazy hot weather across parts of Europe — and, really, weather is a legit issue when it comes to box office — we can’t put the fact that Lightyear didn’t knock everyone’s Sox off down to that.

Jurassic World Dominion held out well this weekend with a $58.6 million take to bring it to $249.7 million domestically and with its global take is at $622.2 million worldwide as it added another $76 million overseas. Part of what’s definitely helping is the film getting a showing in China where it added another $24 million.

Rounding out the top three is Top Gun Maverick which is showing strong legs here as it added another $4 million to be at $466 million domestic while its worldwide total is $885 million – in twenty-one days.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Jurassic World Dominion Universal $58,660,000 4,697 $12,489 $249,796,690 38.6% 2 Lightyear Disney $51,000,000 4,255 $11,986 $51,000,000 27.2% 3 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $44,000,000 4,035 $10,905 $466,167,545 5.8% 4 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney $4,200,000 2,465 $1,704 $405,083,660 5.7% 5 Bob’s Burgers Movie, The 20th Century Studios $1,100,000 1,350 $815 $29,762,030 4.8% 6 Bad Guys, The Universal $980,000 1,494 $656 $94,239,005 4.4% 7 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $959,631 679 $1,413 $64,920,187 3.8% 8 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features $830,000 1,179 $704 $42,196,350 3.4% 9 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $228,000 439 $519 $190,477,608 2.8% 10 Brian and Charles Focus Features $198,000 279 $710 $198,000 1.1% 11 Firestarter Universal $157,000 40 $3,925 $9,528,740 0.4% 12 Lost City, The Paramount $155,000 135 $1,148 $105,262,566 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...