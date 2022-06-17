The Weekly Wrestling Thread for June 17, 2022 STEPS DOWN AS CEO!

What an exhausting week in the world of pro-wrestling this has been, and mostly not in a good way.

NJPW

It’s still the Switchblade Era, baby! At Dominion last Sunday King Switch Jay White defeated Okada to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Considering this is New Japan’s anniversary year, in addition to a time of consolidation and rebuilding after covid and poor booking had ravaged the company, I thought this was a surprising title change. I believed Okada would hold the belt until Wrestle Kingdom, but it’s certainly not unwelcome; White is absolutely fantastic, one of the best in the world right now, and his promos are fucking amazing. If only he could ditch the overly tired Bullet Club and blaze a trail with his own faction.

Of course this also shook up the prospective card for the upcoming AEW x NJPW supershow.

The full results from the June 12th show were:

Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP (United Empire) defeated Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan; Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (Bullet Club) defeated BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito (Los Ingobernables de Japon); Toru Yano defeated Doc Gallows; NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championships: EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi (House of Torture) (c) defeated El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr. (Suzuki-gun); IWGP Tag Team Championships: Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb (United Empire) defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (c) (Bullet Club); Interim AEW World Title Eliminator: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto; NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Title 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble Match: Shingo Takagi (c) defeated Taichi; NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson defeated Tama Tonga (c); IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay defeated SANADA; IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White(c) defeated Kazuchika Okada.

AEW

Unfortunately, the number one news item in regards to All Elite Wrestling involves the sad reality of addiction. Dishearteningly, Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI on Monday with a shocking blood-alcohol content of 0.294. Instead of firing Hardy, Tony Khan suspended him without pay, only allowed to return after “successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”

Talking about Jay White, he appeared on Wednesday’s Dynamite to heel all over Adam Page, furthering the build-up to Forbidden Door:

White also punked out Adam Cole – so who do you want to see King Switch face off against at Forbidden Door?

The Young Bucks defeated Jungle Jack Perry and Luchasaurus to become the first two-time AEW tag team champions, probably to the dismay of everyone who can’t stand them… and Christian finally turned on Perry, hitting him with a Conchairto and telling his mom and sister he’ll be eating his birthday cake through a straw. The rest of the show was stuffed to the gills as always: The United Empire! Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy! Ortiz lost his hair! And Sammy Guevara returned to being the punchable weasel we all love to hate.

WWE

Similarly, the biggest news emanating from Connecticut came from outside the wrestling ring. The Wall Street Journal posted a story about the WWE board investigating misconduct by Vince McMahon involving a reported $3 million in hush money paid to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. The rest of the story is just as grimy as you would imagine. Rumours of insider trading and questions regarding who leaked the story abounded, whilst the company insisted it was “business as usual” – before McMahon “voluntarily” stepped down as WWE Chairman & CEO whilst the investigation proceeds. Stephanie, who had only just taken a leave of absence a few weeks ago, returns as interim CEO. I guess none of that is nefarious at all. WWE, everyone!

In actual wrestling eventage, WALTER GUNTHER defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship. Here he is looking mean and lean, though I will always prefer his heavier look (because he looks fifty years old now).

ALSO

In Pro Wrestling Noah, the legend Keiji Mutoh announced his retirement and at CyberFight Festival 2022, Satoshi Kojima defeated Go Shiozaki only the fourth person in history to hold the GHC, IWGP Heavyweight, and Triple Crown titles, joining Yoshihiro Takayama, Kensuke Sasake, and the aforementioned Mutoh.

If you have a spare eleven hours this weekend, why not watch every match in which Kenta Kobashi competed for the Triple Crown?

So what’s on your mind this week, marks and jabronis?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...