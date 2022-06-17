Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 17

Introducing today’s contestants:

Molly, a community organizer, was a foreign exchange student in South Africa;

Sadie, an interpreter, whose great-grandfather was a Delaware bootlegger; and

Megan, an attorney, intends to use some of her winnings to help the unhoused. Megan is a three-day champ with winnings of $34,402.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC ALLIANCES // WORDPLAY-POURRI // HOME SWEET HOME RENOVATION // THINK PINK // STATELY RIVERS // POP ROCKS

DD1 – $600 – THINK PINK – Introduced in 1957, this brand was packaged in little pink packets so that it would stand out in sugar bowls (Sadie added $600 to her score of $400.)

Scores going into DJ: Megan $2,000, Sadie $4,600, Molly -$400.

Double Jeopardy!

SCI-FI CHARACTERS // HIS WIDOW LIVED ON // MARINE BIOLOGY // THE “IT” DEPARTMENT // THE QUOTABLE MOVIE // SUCH A PEASANT LIFE

DD2 – $800 – SCI-FI CHARACTERS – In an H.G. Wells tale, Griffin, whose face is wrapped in rags, turns out to be this title guy (Molly had $0 and lost $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SUCH A PEASANT LIFE – Not much travel for us normally, but I am considering a pilgrimage to Glastonbury to see the grave of this legendary queen (Molly lost $1,500 from her third-place score of $2,000.)

Molly missed both DDs in DJ and the battle for first was between Sadie and Megan, with Sadie taking a slight advantage into FJ at $9,800 vs. $9,200 for Megan and $3,300 for Molly.

Final Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY CONTEMPORARIES – Congratulating her on the 1869 release of her biography, Frederick Douglass wrote, “I have wrought in the day – you in the night”

Megan and Molly were correct on FJ, as it was ruled that Sadie, who clearly knew who the clue wanted, did not complete writing her response. Megan added $7,999 to win with $17,199 for a four-day total of $51,601.

Odds and ends

Judging the judges: If they determined that Sadie was attempting to continue to write after the time expired and the pens had turned off, perhaps that influenced their ruling that she didn’t complete her response. Situations like this are one reason why, in the vast majority of cases, to just write the last name.

Triple Stumpers of the day: Northeasterners might have known that In STATELY RIVERS, the Schuylkill & Lehigh Rivers are tributaries of the Delaware, and the one that empties into Long Island Sound between the towns of Old Saybrook & Old Lyme is the Connecticut.

Mayim’s musings: After Sadie scored on a David Bowie clue, Mayim reminded us that Megan has a child named for the late singer, which was discussed on a previous show.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Sweet’n Low? DD2 – What is “The Invisible Man”? DD3 – Who was Guinevere? FJ – Who was Harriet Tubman?

