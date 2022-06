It’s Friday at last! Kick back, loosen your belt, and prepare for the weekend by playing our patented super fun guessing game: Identify This GIF!

If you don’t want to know what to do, TOUGH!:

Post a Safe For Work (or hidden behind spoilers) GIF

Identify the source

???

Profit!

Remember Snail’s Golden Rule: Don’t Make It Weird! This is a light-hearted game so please do not post sexualised or objectifying images.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...