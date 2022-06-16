The Weekly Music Thread Takes the Lead

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Gougagna:

What are your favorite songs sung by a different singer than the usual lead vocalist?

R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills has been described as a “harmonizer-supreme”, with his backing vocals complementing Michael Stipe’s lead vocals perfectly on countless R.E.M. songs. However, while Mills happily ceded frontperson duties to Stipe (with Mills himself describing Stipe as “one of the best singers in rock n’ roll history”) Mills has also stepped up to the microphone on a number of occasions. As well as memorably singing lead on the band’s cover version of “Superman” by The Clique, Mills also took over lead vocals (and primary songwriting duties) on “Texarkana” and “Near Wild Heaven”, two of the highlights from the band’s 1990 album Out of Time:

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

