30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 16: The Only Way To Do Pizza!

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about pizza! Here, we want to get into talking about the best kind of pizza there is. Okay, okay, any pizza is great pizza. But we want to hear about what you think the best kind there is with toppings, do you prefer wood-fired or the oven-baked, and so on! Tell us what gets you salivating so we can figure out our dinner plans tonight.

Bonus: What’s the best and worst chain pizza place?

Extra Bonus: There can be only one type of crust. What do you keep?

