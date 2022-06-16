The Thursday Politics Thread Postpones A Hearing Due To Technical Issues

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The 3rd of the January 6th Committee’s hearings was postponed on Wednesday and will be held today. It would appear that there were truly issues with setting up video that caused the delay. The hearing is expected to delve further into the actions of the Justice Department’s senior officials, some who confronted Trump and threatened to resign. The hearing will now begin at 1 PM EST.

In other insurrection related news, images and video from security cameras show insurrectionists touring the capitol on January 5th, taking pictures of areas usually restricted to tourists. These people, who would later storm the capitol, were taken on a tour of the Capitol by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA). Taking pictures of hallways and stairwells that lead directly to and from the offices of members of Congress, one of the future insurrectionists is quoted as saying

“There’s no escape Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We’re coming for you. We’re coming in like white on rice, for Pelosi, Nadler, Schumer, even you AOC. We’re coming to take you out, and pull you out by your hairs,”

Congressional tours had been canceled due to COVID protocols so any tour in itself was suspicious. It is also extremely important to note that these tours were given access to the tunnels that connect House office buildings to the main capitol building. While none of these areas were penetrated during the attack, it’s still unclear as to what this information could have been used for. For their part, the Capitol Policed released a letter stating that “We do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.”

Loudermilk has been subpoenaed by the Committee and has so far refused to cooperate. He has also given varying defenses of this tour, one suggesting that there were no tours at all. But the existence of this video severely undercuts his, and several other Republicans’ assertions of their activities leading up to the 6th.

Also, in case we needed any more evidence that she’s up to no good, Ginni Thomas was in communication with Coup Lawyer John Eastman. Eastman was central to the plot to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject certification of the votes in the Electoral College on January 6th. Committee members and staffers are now wondering if they should spend time in the hearings expanding on Thomas’ role in the insurrection. Between this and her unhinged texts to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, I would suggest they should! Expand the hearings, mayhaps? How many Benghazi Hearings did the Republicans roll out? More than six, I’d expect.

More is likely to come out as this rolls on, what’s clear, and has been clear since the beginning, is that this was far more than just about the people who stormed the Capitol. It’s about the people who egged them on, the lawyers who looked for some legal fuckery to disrupt the process, and the one man who could not handle losing power.

