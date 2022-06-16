The Avocado Parenting Thread Talks Education

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

First, some long awaited good news. The FDA has (finally) approved vaccines for kids 6 months through 5 years. This brings a lot of relief to those of us with small humans at home.

The FDA's vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the youngest children.



If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week for roughly 18 million youngsters. https://t.co/L11WaAEoJL — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2022

This week let’s talk about Education.

Now that vaccines are approved, school seems like it’s a little safer, at least from airborne contagious viruses.

How do/did you make the choice on where to educate your kids? Private school, public school, day cares, preschool, etc. What are your biggest concerns for your kid’s education? How have you tackled problems and kept them motivated to learn? Obviously this is a very broad topic so tackle it however you want.

(Feel free to talk about anything else, of course, the prompt is only a suggestion.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...