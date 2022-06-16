Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 16TH, 2022:

Block Party (BET+)

Dead End: Paranormal Park Series Premiere (Netflix)

Doug To The Rescue Season Two Premiere (Curiosity Stream)

Father Of The Bride (HBO Max)

Impractical Jokers Season Premiere (Tru TV)

Karma’s World Music Videos (Netflix)

Leave No Trace: A Hidden History Of The Boy Scouts (Hulu)

Love & Anarchy (Netflix)

Mad God (Shudder)

Martin: The Reunion (BET+)

Players Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Rutherford Falls Season Premiere (Peacock)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta (Netflix)

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (Netflix)

The Dog House UK Season Premiere (HBO Max)

The Kardashians Season Finale (Hulu)

The Old Man Series Premiere (FX)

FRIDAY, JUNE 17TH, 2022:

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

Chrissy’s Court Season Premiere (Roku Channel)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season Premiere (Discovery)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (Hulu)

Great Performances At The Met: Rigoletto (PBS)

Home (Apple TV+)

Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

Love Triangle Nightmare (LMN)

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines Season Premiere (Magnolia)

She (Netflix)

Spiderhead (Netflix)

The Lake (Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix)

The War Next Door (Netflix)

Watergate: High Crimes At The White House (Paramount+)

Where We Call Home Season Premiere (Magnolia)

You Don’t Know Me (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JUNE 18TH, 2022:

After Jackie (History)

Alchemy Of Souls (Netflix)

Moriah’s Lighthouse (Hallmark)

Spriggan (Netflix)

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Killer (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JUNE 19TH, 2022:

Animal Kingdom Season Six Premiere (TNT)

Civil: Ben Crump (Netflix)

Endeavour On Masterpiece Season Eight Premiere (PBS)

Flatbush Misdemeanors Season Two Premiere (Showtime)

Hotel Portofino Series Premiere (PBS)

I Love A Mama’s Boy Season Premiere (TLC)

Mathis Family Matters Series Premiere (E!)

MONDAY, JUNE 20TH, 2022:

Doom Of Love (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JUNE 21ST, 2022:

Celebrity Game Face Season Premiere (E!)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Jon Stewart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season Premiere (Freeform)

The Future Of…. Series Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22ND, 2022:

Bruno Louise: Demolition (Netflix)

Eureka! Series Premiere (Disney Jr.)

Love & Gelato (Netflix)

Planet California (PBS)

Snowflake Mountain Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Hidden Life Of Pets Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Wellington Paranormal Season Premiere (The CW)

