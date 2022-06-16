Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 11 of 16)

Part 10 Results!
Spoiler
|Transistor
|The Spine
|8
|4
|Deadbolt
|Blood on the Dancefloor
|Mario Kart 8
|Mount Wario
|4
|8
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Welcome to This Wonderful Space
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Try, Try Again
|6
|5
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Freesia
|I Am Setsuna
|No Turning Back
|4
|7
|Super Rad Raygun
|No Sleep Till
|Risk of Rain
|Arctic Oscillation
|10
|3
|Rogue Legacy
|Lamprey
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Tongue Lashing
|3
|9
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Transylvania
|Bayonetta 2
|Let’s Dance, Boys! 2nd Climax Version
|7*
|7
|Pokémon X & Y
|Gate
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Don’t Speak Her Name
|3
|9
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Tokyo
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Infiltrate the Junk Factory
|8
|5
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Breakfast Time – For Horizon Heights Boss Act Phase 2
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Lorule Main Theme
|7
|7*
|Sonic Lost World
|Honeycomb Highway
|Super Rad Raygun
|Gdansk Gdansk Revolution
|7
|6
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|We Bring Glory to ZAXON
|AG Drive
|Delta Course [Domestic Machine Movement]
|10
|3
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Disco Heat – For Redhot Ride Act 3
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Red Hot Battle
|13
|2
|The Wolf Among Us
|The True Wolf
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Great Cave Escape
|7
|8
|Amplitude
|Perfect Brain
|The Flame in The Flood
|Landsick
|8
|7
|Child of Light
|Pilgrims on a Long Journey
|Mario Kart 8
|Dolphin Shoals
|9
|6
|Yakuza 0
|Pledge of Demon [Hidenori Shoji]
[collapse]
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, June 17th at 9:00AM Pacific