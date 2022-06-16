Comic Book Chat – Best/Worst Replacement Heroes

I finished Batman -Superheavy this week and it got me thinking.

Which hero/heroine was the best replacement for an already established hero?

We have seen heroes killed in battle and retiring from their mantle.

Which character carried the torch the best?

Which character almost ruined a persona or hero’s good name during the time they were filling their shoes?

Which hero or heroine’s tenure deserved to last longer?

Short and simple and to the point today!

As always, thanks for stopping by to chat!

