Werewolf 185: Art School! – Day 2

The bell rings, signaling the beginning of the second day of class. An announcement crackles through the speaker:

Welcome back students! A couple quick announcements:

First, the chartreuse lot sinkhole has been deemed a nuclear hazard and is now an official EPA Superfund Site. It turns out that the parking lot was in fact never painted chartreuse; it simply radiated that color due to what EPA officials have described as “fucked up” levels of radioactivity. Those of you who purchased parking passes for the chartreuse lot can now purchase passes for the crimson lot at a discounted price of $479.99.

Second, the following students have been expelled:

That Plastic Bag from American Beauty (Indy). It was a diligent student (vanilla town) , and the most beautiful thing we’ve ever filmed.

Artsy Marlowe (Marlowe). He was a diligent student (vanilla town). And artsy, too!

Finally, we’re pleased to introduce your next guest lecturer: Glarb Of-The-Cave-Next-To-Water-That-Little-But-Not-Littlest-Water!

A prehistoric person smashes open the door with a large club, pulls up a chair, spins it around, and sits in it like Michelle Pfeiffer did in that Coolio music video for that song from the Dangerous Minds soundtrack.

Circle up, everyone. Me Glarb Of-The-Cave-Next-To-Water-That-Little-But-Not-Littlest-Water. But, hey, call me Glarb. I do cave paint. First art ever! Me! Glarb! I do paint hands! I paint hands in cave. Me first one do hand like that. In cave. With paint! I do first art!

Glarb shrieks in terror as the projector near the back of the room finally warms up and beams an image of their work onto the screen behind them.

Glarb spends several minutes swiping and snarling at the projected PowerPoint image before deciding they trust it.

Ahem. Excuse Glarb. Now, where was Glarb?

Oh, yeah! For you workshop do Glarb art! For workshop! Do now! Do you best cave art! Glarb believe in you!

ROLES TOWN 12 9 Diligent Students (Vanilla Town) win when they expel the Plagiarists and the NFT Weirdo. Aside from the Teaching Assistant, the Teacher’s Pet, and the Harsh Critic, the Diligent Students’ only power is their vote for whom to expel. 1 Teaching Assistant (Investigator) can choose one player to investigate each night. They will receive a reading of either “Scum,” “Not Scum,” or “Unreadable.” 1 Teacher’s Pet (Medic) can choose one player to protect from expulsion each night. The medic can protect themselves once, and they cannot protect the same player two nights in a row. 1 Harsh Critic (# shot vigilante) has the power to expel # of students as a night action. SCUM 2 Plagiarists (Vanilla Wolves) win when they outnumber the Diligent Students and have expelled the NFT Weirdo. Each night they must choose a student to expel. 1 Cool Plagiarist (Role-Blocker Wolf) can prevent a classmate from using their special ability. 1 Intensely Enigmatic Plagiarist (Scrambler Wolf) can render another classmate “unreadable” to any prying eyes. 1 NFT Weirdo (SK) wins when all the Plagiarists are expelled, and when they are the last remaining student. The NFT Weirdo will choose one fellow student to expel each night. Investigations of the NFT Weirdo will show up as “Unreadable.” OTHER The Panel of Judges will consist of five players selected by RNG each day (as long as there are five players available). They will judge the artworks produced by their classmates each day and vote on their favorite by the end of the day. The person they vote to have the best artwork will receive a special ability. Judges cannot vote for themselves, but they can abstain from voting. The judges will be given a Discord channel to discuss their judging and cast their votes. Ties among the judges will be broken by RNG among the tied players.

RULES Normal Werewolf rules! Wolves win when there are as many or fewer town remaining and the SK is gone. Town wins when they’ve gotten rid of the wolves and the SK. Instead of throwing money away on a library or tenure track faculty, The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts has invested in a Ralphroro Enterprises Werewolf-O-Matic tie breaking calculating console. Ties at the end of the day will be resolved using the Werewolf-O-Matic patented tie-breaking formula: (y + x) + ab = k y = total number of letters in the first words of the avatar names of both/all tied players

x = total number of votes for both/all tied players

a = game day (i.e. “Day 1” = 1; “Day 2” = 2, etc.)

b = total number of remaining scum

k = the number of player posts, after the vote thread, when sorted by oldest. The player who posted that post will be killed. Simple yet effective! While you don’t have to participate in each day’s art workshop, please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (somewhere between three and four hundred should be fine). Failure to participate may lead to your seat in the class being ceded to another student. NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos. Directly quoting or screen-shotting from Discord is not allowed. Have some freakin fun! This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game! Vanilla Town Message: Congratulations on your acceptance to The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts. Several of our esteemed faculty have glanced briefly in the direction of your application portfolio and one went so far as to claim you have “a certain vague potential.” Also, your tuition check cleared! You are a Diligent Student (Vanilla Town). You may be selected to serve on the judges’ panel, but other than that, your only power is your daily vote. Now get out there, pull up an easel, and expel those plagiarists! PLAYERS Grumproro Moonstermash Side Character (replacement for Jake) Chum Spooky Hoho Raven MSD Malthusc Marlowe Cop on the Edge-ish Sic Tiff Lamb Goat Narrowstrife April Nate Indy Dourif Queequeg Backups: Dicentra

Art entries must be posted to the “Workshop Thread” by Thursday, June 16th, at 2:00 pm CDT to be eligible for judging.

Twilight is Thursday, June 16th, 9:00 pm CDT.

