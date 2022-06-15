Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 15

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Peggy, a legal editor, auditioned for Jeopardy! with her honeymoon money;

Gregory, a journalist, wore his Grand Traverse medal around town and got free drinks; and

Megan, an attorney, was proposed to via a Central Park plaque. Megan is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,201.

Jeopardy!

MILWAUKEE: NEWS CLUES // BODY PARTS IN LATIN // STICKS & STONES // THE BRADY BUNCH // COACH & HORSES // WE’RE FULL!

DD1 – $600 – BODY PARTS IN LATIN – Bracchium – (Gregory lost $1,800 from his score of $3,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Megan $4,800, Gregory $600, Peggy $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE 5th CENTURY // ON THE MAP OF AFRICA // ORPHANS IN BOOKS // STATE FLORA // TV MONSTERS // GETTING “W-R-M”

DD2 – $800 – STATE FLORA – Also known as the ground laurel, this has been Massachusetts’ state flower since 1918, not 1620 (Gregory, tied for second with Peggy at $4,200, improved to $7,200 vs. $6,400 for Megan.)

DD3 – $800 – THE 5th CENTURY – This branch of the Goths migrated to the Iberian Peninsula & gained dominion over it (Gregory lost $5,000 from his score of $9,200 vs. $6,400 for Megan.)

Gregory found all three DDs but missed two of them, helping Megan edge away from her opponents, entering FJ at $11,600 vs. $5,400 for Peggy and $1,000 for Gregory.

Final Jeopardy!

BRANDS – Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Evan Strong & Roy Campanella broke barriers representing this brand

For the second straight game, only Megan was correct on FJ. She chose to stand pat with $11,600, and is now a two-day champ with winnings of $28,801.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: I appreciated that the contestants got the always-ponderous local news crew category out of the way first. With that gone, the rest of the round could be played at the normal rhythm of the game.

Judging the writers: They apparently thought clues about “Black Summer”, a streaming show that has produced 16 episodes over the past three years, and Animal Planet show “River Monsters”, should be of lower value than clues about holiday classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Supernatural” (327 episodes on a broadcast network).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is arm? DD2 – What is mayflower? DD3 – Who are Visigoths? FJ – What is Wheaties?

