Stanley Cup Finals Live Thread

Here is your live thread for discussing Round 4 of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Starting June 15th, Eastern Conference champions (and winners of the Stanley Cup for the past two years) the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against Western Conference champions the Colorado Avalanche. The schedule is listed below, taken from nhl.com (as is the header image).

You can also use this thread for general Stanley Cup discussion, not just live-chatting, if you wish. Please note that in order to reduce frontpage clutter, this thread will only be pinned until after Game 2, so please bookmark it for your reference. Otherwise, you can always find it in the Hockey tag under the Sports tab on the site’s navigation.

Schedule

Tampa Bay (A3) vs. Colorado (C1)

Wednesday, June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Saturday, June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Friday, June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Sunday, June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Tuesday, June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...