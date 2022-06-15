Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Summer! (06/15/2022)

Yeah, yeah, I know the classic season of love is spring, but I believe I forgot to do a spring thread when it was spring, so now that summer is here in the northern hemisphere (though I guess it’s technically spring for another week), we’ll just pretend that summer is the relevant season. Besides, no allergy-related awkwardness for those among us afflicted by that. So how does summer (and/or spring) figure into your dating life? Are you one of the people who hunker down during the colder seasons and then emerge from their shells when it gets warmer, both physically and emotionally invigorated for the adventure of cavorting with other humans? Or are you displeased about the heat and find yourself longing for the cool breeze of a nice November morning? Or do you not really care and just carry on with life as usual?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...