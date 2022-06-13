Weekly YouTube Thread (6/13)

Are there any narrative, artistic, funny, delicious or weird videos around the web you want to share? Come on down and chat about them here!

This week’s header video is commentary from Kuncan Dastner on a recent drag show in Dallas, Texas. It was a family-friendly event that ended up attracting bigoted protestors and calls to ban drag shows for minors, among other things. I appreciate how he goes through all the arguments surrounding this event in such a calm and logical way.

Kuncan Dastner, “Drag Queen Discourse,” June 2022

As always, if you have any videos to share, you’re welcome to do so below!

