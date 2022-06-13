Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 8 of 16)

Part 7 Results!

Spoiler

Mario Kart 8 Mute City 11 4 The Legend of Dark Witch Vulgaris
Severed Mountain Ghost Town (Battle) 6 5 Shovel Knight The Claws of Fate
Oxenfree Epiphany Fields 7 7* BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Marionette Purple II
Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Adventure’s End 6 8 Tearaway Gibbet Hill- Lament & Hornpipe [Kenneth Young & Brian D’Oliveira]
Pony Island Beelzebub 8 6 Shovel Knight Flowers of Antimony
Xenoblade Chronicles X Wir fliegen (Overdrive Theme) [Cyua] 4 9 Hohokum L
Undertale Reunited 9 4 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Dance Through the Danger
Mega Man Unlimited The Hate Comes Out 8 6 Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Rainbow Across the Skies
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Sexualizer 8 5 Entwined Forever Apart
Rad Raygun Game Clear 6 9 Undertale Spear of Justice
Drakengard 3 Gabriel 8* 8 Civilization VI Sogno di Volare (The Dream of Flight)
Bravely Second: End Layer Battle with Providence 9 5 Yakuza 0 With Vengeance [Hidenori Shoji]
Crypt of the NecroDancer Konga Conga Kappa 8 7 Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Sho’s Fever Time
FAST Racing NEO Alpine Trust 7 8 Rogue Legacy Trilobite
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Escape from Midwich Valley 9 5 Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Primal Timbre
Crypt of the NecroDancer Mausoleum Mash 7 6 DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Hibi [Stage 4] [Arr. Yuto Takei]

[collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 14th at 9:00AM Pacific