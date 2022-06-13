Monsta X Day Thread

A couple years ago I got into to K-Pop but I never really got into any of the boy groups/male idols, until Monsta X. For the past few months I have been obsessed with this group of beautiful, talented, and funny weirdos.

Monsta X was created through the reality show No.Mercy, and debuted on May 14, 2015. After the departure of former member, Wonho, the group now consists of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. (Due to military service Shownu is currently not an active member.) Monsta X is known for having an intense sound, that combines elements of Hip Hop, EDM, and Pop, dynamic choreography, and a mature sexy style. They’re also known for their songwriting skills, with half the members having written multiple songs for the group. In April, they released their 11th mini album, Shape of Love.

