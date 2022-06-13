The Monday Politics Thread Supports Gun Control and Kittens

Senators strike bipartisan gun safety agreement

The emerging framework is a major breakthrough in talks following back-to-back mass shootings. Negotiators’ next challenge: writing legislation that can get 60 votes. Politico

This Pride Month, We Must Remember the LGBTQ Youth Who Can’t Celebrate

In this op-ed, Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project, calls on the LGBTQ community to support its youth, particularly trans and nonbinary youth, during Pride Month as legislation across the country attempts to erode their rights. Teen Vogue

A tiny Texas school district ‘in the middle of nowhere’ is arming half its staff

The leaders of the Harrold Independent School District hope that if violence comes to their tiny town on the Texas/Oklahoma border, they’ll be ready. Half of the district’s 27 employees — men and women; teachers, janitors and coaches — are training to shoot to kill an intruder to protect their students. NPR

Hispanic-serving universities provide most economic mobility, report says

The schools that have at least 25 percent Hispanic students offer quicker returns on their students’ investments and enroll less affluent students, data shows. NBC News

Alex Jones’s plan to avoid paying Sandy Hook families? Trying to twist bankruptcy laws

Subchapter V was intended to help small businesses struggling to pay creditors – not toxic conspiracy theorists The Guardian

The Most Important Study in the Abortion Debate

Researchers rigorously tested the persistent notion that abortion wounds the women who seek it. The Atlantic

Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola are early frontrunners in Alaska’s special U.S. House primary

Early results in Alaska’s 48-candidate special primary election for U.S. House on Saturday showed Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III taking the lead, followed by independent Al Gross. Democratic former state Rep. Mary Peltola, in her first statewide campaign, was in fourth. Anchorage Daily News

Are these Cocoa Krispies-loving hamsters a key to cracking long Covid?

“We are in dire need of new pathways to knowledge that can support diagnostics and therapeutics for this condition,” Harlan Krumholz, a Yale cardiologist who has been working with long Covid patients and was not involved with the work, said in an email. “Any potential advance, especially the development of an animal model, is very welcome.” Stat

A day of initiative and advocacy against gun violence in Chicago

Approximately 1,000 people gathered in the Loop Saturday to rally against gun violence, joining hundreds of other March for Our Lives demonstrations across the country to protest the nation’s gun laws after the recent flurry of mass shootings. The Chicago Tribune

Tennessee made homeless camps a felony. Colorado is trying something else.

State governments have become increasingly active in taking steps to curb homelessness after largely leaving solutions to cities — though approaches have differed widely. NBC News

US Southern Baptist churches facing ‘apocalypse’ over sexual abuse scandal

America’s largest Protestant and second-largest Christian denomination is being roiled by a sexual abuse scandal that casts a harsh light on one of the most politically powerful religious groups in the country as well as renewing a focus on its racist past. The Guardian

“We’re expected to be human shields”: Teachers are unprotected — and scared

After another school shooting, teachers express fear over the threat of violence in their classrooms. Vox

Sabika Sheikh: How a Pakistani Exchange Student Lost Her Life to Gun Violence

In 2017, a 17-year-old exchange student — Sabika Sheikh — from Pakistan landed in Texas for the American high school experience. Nine months later, on the morning of May 18, 2018, she posted a picture of an airplane on her social media, captioned ‘How many days until June 5? Its 19 days’. She was scheduled to return home 19 days later, with countless stories from the time she spent in your country. That same day, she was shot dead. Teen Vogue

Shielded From Public View, Misconduct by Corrections Staff in Illinois Prisons Received Scant Discipline

At least 18 corrections employees abused or used excessive force against incarcerated people in Illinois, according to internal corrections investigations. They all remained on the job. ProPublica

We Let Monkeypox Spread for Too Long. If It Infects Our Pets, There’s No Getting Rid of It

There are two strains of monkeypox in the U.S. — and that means it’s been here longer than we thought Rolling Stone

Most police departments make recruits undergo psychological evaluation. Federal law enforcement agencies? Not so much.

The rules are different for the FBI, the ATF, the DEA and the U.S. marshals. NBC News

Sending Health Care Workers instead of Cops Can Reduce Crime

A study shows that first responders who are not police can be more effective for low-level incidents Scientific America

‘Workers are winning’: Colorado law hailed as important victory for public sector workers

Labor unions have been fighting to secure the right to unionize and collectively bargain for more than 250,000 public sector workers at cities, schools, colleges and counties in Colorado. The Guardian

National Tampon Shortage Is Affecting American Women — and No One Knows When It Will End

The tampon shortage is likely due to increased demand and supply chain issues People

Largest Palestinian displacement in decades looms after Israeli court ruling

Some 1,200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank region of Masafer Yatta face the risk of forced removal to make way for an army firing zone after a decades-long legal battle that ended last month in Israel’s highest court. Reuters

U.S.-Colombia relations expected to shift significantly

“This is a watershed moment in Colombian history — and potentially a watershed moment in U.S.-Colombian relations,” said Cynthia Arnson, a distinguished fellow at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington and a longtime expert on South America. Los Angeles Times

Asylum seekers sleeping on floor at Dublin hotel

The Department of Children, Integration, Disability, Equality and Youth, which is responsible for providing accommodation for asylum seekers, said it is under “severe pressure” to source accommodation after an increase in the number of people arriving in Ireland seeking international protection. RTE

Eritrea committing ‘crimes against humanity,’ rights group says

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), a human rights organization which specializes in religious freedom and works on behalf of those persecuted for their religious beliefs, says Eritrea’s abuses occur both within its own borders, and in the Tigray province of Ethiopia, where Eritrean troops are participating in the central government’s military crackdown. Crux

Macron party neck and neck with leftists in parliamentary vote, La Libre reports

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance is estimated to have won about 25% of votes in the first round of the country’s parliamentary elections, slightly less than the left, Belgian newspaper La Libre said on Sunday, citing two exit polls. Reuters

Under relentless Russian bombardment, Severodonetsk and other eastern Ukrainian cities are slowly dying

How does a city die? To find out, turn to Severodonetsk, at the very edge of the Ukrainian government’s control on the eastern front, and currently the focal point of the fight between its soldiers and the Russians who have invaded. Los Angeles Times

Russians are on the verge of capturing key Ukrainian city. In neighboring Bakhmut those with nowhere else to go brace for their arrival

Bakhmut sits by the main road leading to the twin cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, now the epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine. The latter has been the scene of intense street-to-street combat between Ukrainian and Russian forces. For weeks Russian forces have bombarded the road, and Bakhmut, in what is seen as an attempt to cut the twin cities off from the rest of Ukrainian-controlled territory. CNN

Bolivia: Former President Anez handed 10-year prison term

Anez was convicted for “decisions contrary to the constitution” and “of derelicition of duty,” according to a Bolivian court. She defended her actions following the resignation of predecessor Evo Morales. Deutsche Welle

Mexico disbands migrant caravan that set out for U.S. during Americas Summit

Mexican immigration authorities disbanded a migrant caravan of at least 7,000 people, the government said Saturday, cutting short the group’s journey, which coincided with the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Reuters

