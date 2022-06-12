B12 Night Thread

Boyz 12 was a boy band formed by Lew Schneider after hearing his nephew and 3 friends singing at an open mic in Langley Falls’ “Pizza Overlord”. Combining this group with 2 other boy bands, they recorded one single with members Barry, Georgie, Toshi, TJ, Parker, Steve, Snot, Abraham, Boris, Victor, Abraham H., Constantine before Schneider found out there was already a boyband with 13 people. Since then, the song “Girl, You Need a Shot (of B12 (Boyz 12))” heard a little local radio play, but the lineup has been wracked with tragedy, leaving only Barry, Toshi, Steve and Snot still alive.

