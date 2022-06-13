Surprise Cycling Thread!

Greetings, cyclists and bike-riders (and Glyph) of The Avocado. I’m going to try and run the weekly cycling thread throughout the Summer this year (likely between now and Septemberish, terminal point coinciding with, at that point in time, what I expect will be a much busier time in my life).

We all love cycling, riding, whipping, doing The Thing. Here’s my question, the year’s inaugural question, for YOU: Is there a bicycle you no longer own you wish you still had? A beautiful memory of steel and wheels? Tell me about it. Tell me about how this year is treating you riding-wise thusfar.

