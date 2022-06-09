The Weekly Music Thread Gets in the (Mini)Van

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:
Todd in the Shadows (or TITS, as he likes to be called) “mentioned ‘minivan rock’ as a possible subgenre (roughly late 90’s-mid 00’s Adult Alternative pop rock) he’s trying to get going so what other ‘styles’ would you like to see get codified as names too?”
Some other ideas for genre-related discussion:
- What are your favorite genre names?
- What are your least favorite genre names?
- Are there any genre names you find too vague to be useful?
- Do you find subgenres and other descriptions to be helpful, or unnecessarily restrictive?
As always, any and all music-related posts (regardless of genre) are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!