The Weekly Music Thread Gets in the (Mini)Van

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

Todd in the Shadows (or TITS, as he likes to be called) “mentioned ‘minivan rock’ as a possible subgenre (roughly late 90’s-mid 00’s Adult Alternative pop rock) he’s trying to get going so what other ‘styles’ would you like to see get codified as names too?”

Some other ideas for genre-related discussion:

What are your favorite genre names?

What are your least favorite genre names?

Are there any genre names you find too vague to be useful?

Do you find subgenres and other descriptions to be helpful, or unnecessarily restrictive?

As always, any and all music-related posts (regardless of genre) are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

