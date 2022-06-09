The Thursday Politics Thread Goes To A Public Hearing

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The House January 6th Committee is set to begin its public hearings today with a primetime hearing set for 8 PM EST. This hearing, one of six, is said to focus on how Trump’s public rhetoric on twitter egged on key instigators of the coup attempt: namely The Proud Boys, The Oathkeepers and more importantly, how these groups interacted with them on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit. It’s important to remember that Trump has never outright said what he wants people to do, mobsters rarely do. We know that from his days with his ratfink lawyer Michael Cohen. He always couches his wishes in vaguer terms, through implication. Saying something like “Fight like Hell” can mean any one of a number of things without necessarily saying people should break in.

The committee will also be looking into the Trump Administrations efforts to destroy as much documentation as possible. This is not new. We’ve known for quite some time that destroying or hiding incriminating documents was de rigueur. It’s more about the documents that were torn up that were meant to be archived, or the ones that had been torn up and then were taped back together by the National Archives. Also wanting to be discussed, is Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadow’s apparent burning of documents in his fireplace.

Finally, they will also be looking into Trump’s consideration of invoking the Insurrection Act. The Committee will present what they know about how close Trump came to doing this.

https://tinyurl.com/2p874vfn

Expect this to get stupid, as I seem to recall The MyPillow Guy came to the White House with this exact suggestion sometime that December.

Also, the Supreme Court has apparently narrowed our 4th Amendment rights in Egbert V Boule, making it harder to file suit against federal agents for violating an individual’s constitutional rights. Seems bad!

https://tinyurl.com/2wuhrvzp

Miss Rm has already said a live thread will go up at 6 tonight for the Jan. 6 Committee hearing, so mosey on over there when the time comes!

