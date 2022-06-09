30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 9: Your Favorite Comic Strip

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about comic strips! The Avocado has its daily comic strip club which a whole lot of people participate in but it can also be daunting, so we wanted to do a one-off with some specific questions. Mainly, we want to know, if you were forced to choose, what would you say is your favorite comic strip (web or print) and if there is a singular piece within it that stands out the most?

Bonus: What comic strip was a favorite but fell out of favor for you and why?

Extra Bonus: If you could revive one strip, what would it be?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...