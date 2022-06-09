Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 9TH, 2022:

Brat Loves Judy Season Two Premiere (WE tv)

Catching A Killer Series Premiere (Topic)

MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots (MTV)

Queer As Folk Series Premiere (Peacock)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (MTV)

Undiscovered: Finding Amelia (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, JUNE 10TH, 2022:

A Tribute To Bob Saget (Netflix)

Beyond Infinity: Buzz And The Journey To Lightyear (Disney+)

Bunk’d Season Premiere (Disney)

Fairfax (Prime Video)

First Kill (Netflix)

For All Mankind Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis Series Premiere (Freevee)

Lovely Little Farms Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Peaky Blinders Season Premiere (Netflix)

90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise Season Two Premiere (Discovery+)

The Essex Serpent Season One Finale (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, JUNE 11TH, 2022:

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (Netflix)

Dirty Little Secret (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JUNE 12TH, 2022:

Becoming Elizabeth Series Premiere (Starz)

Dark Winds Series Premiere (AMC/AMC+)

Evil Season Three Premiere (Paramount+)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

MONDAY, JUNE 13TH, 2022:

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix)

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy And Jenna Perusich (HGTV)

TUESDAY, JUNE 14TH, 2022:

American Masters: Brian Wilson-Long Promised Road (PBS)

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15TH, 2022:

Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Tour (Ovation)

Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us (Freeform)

Family Reboot Series Premiere (Disney+)

Love, Victor Season Three (Hulu)

Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend (Netflix)

Web Of Make Believe: Death, Lies, & The Internet (Netflix)

