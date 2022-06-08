Ms. Marvel Season 1 Episode 1 Discussion

One property from Marvel Comics that we knew we’d see sooner or later in live-action form was Ms. Marvel, though it was expected it would be after Captain Marvel came out since that’s the inspiration. The reveal of the character getting a Disney+ series back at D23 in August 2020 was welcome news as it would provide for some expanded time and it also at the time came with the confirmation that the character will be in the films as well.

With the character set to appear in The Marvels, which is set for a February 17th, 2023 debut, Ms. Marvel saw a June 8th,2022 debut. This discussion post is for the first episode and connections that can be seen in other shows and movies. If you want to talk about a piece from the comic that may be considered a spoiler, please use the spoiler tags if at all possible.

The project tapped Bisha K. Ali to write and serve as the showrunner for the series that brings Kamala Khan to life. The cast includes:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel

Aramis Knight as Kareem / Red Dagger

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Additional cast includes Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, and Anjali Bhimani. Laurel Marsden is set to appear as Zoe Zimmer.

