‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 4 Discussion

The end of August 2020 saw the announcement from LucasFilm that a Disney+ series is in the works for Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor set to reprise his role following his turn in the prequel trilogy. The series was set with a May 27th, 2022 debut where we would get two of the six episodes being produced for what is being called a standalone show – though McGregor talks about being willing to come back and explore more.

This discussion is for the first four episodes of the series that have been released. If you want to talk about anything from novels or comics, please spoiler it. We would also recommend doing that for anything from Clone Wars and Rebels unless something from those shows is in the episodes.

The cast includes:

Ewan McGregor as Obi-wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Moses Ingram

Bonnie Piesse

Kumail Nanjiani

Indira Varma

Rupert Friend

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Sung Kang

Simone Kessell

Benny Safdie

Joby Harold was brought in to work on the series after serving as a producer on the third John Wick film, he also wrote the screenplay for the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword film and is co-writing Transformers at Paramount and working on Army of the Dead for Zack Snyder.

Deborah Chow serves as the series as director for all six episodes. Chow is a strong choice as she worked on The Mandalorian and has credits that include work on Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, and Better Call Saul. She’ll also serve as an executive producer on it, as is custom for those that direct the first episode of any series/pilot, along with Kathleen Kennedy and Ewan McGregor. Tracey Seaward and John Swartz are also producers. Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s Executive Vice President for Production, will serve as co-producer.

Plot Concept: The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...