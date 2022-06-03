Hey GUYS, the Weekly Shuffle Thread is Here!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Threads, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The Weekly Shuffle Thread is open to all types of people, guys and girls alike… but sorry ladies, we’re focusing on the former today! Get your boys and buddies together to spread the word, because our special word of the day is GUY!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Guy in the title of them! But if there are no guys allowed in your shuffle, don’t feel excluded! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

