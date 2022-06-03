Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 2 of 16)

Part 1 Results!
Spoiler
|Undertale
|Death By Glamour
|8
|6
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Amiss Abyss
|Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
|Omega Battle
|4
|8
|Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
|Akakakushi
|Stardew Valley
|Dance of the Moonlight Jellies
|6
|7
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Crossing the Sands
|Yakuza 0
|Tiger Flute
|7
|5
|Pony Island
|Enter Pony
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Heaven Norihiko Hibino Remix
|5
|7
|Resogun
|Ceres
|beatmania IIDX 23 copula
|Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule]
|6*
|6
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Lucifer Palace
|Shovel Knight
|The Starlit Wilds
|6
|6*
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|A to Z
|Hate Plus
|It’s Not Ero
|9
|5
|Child of Light
|Aurora’s Theme
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|Alien Manifestation [Vocal Version]
|9
|5
|Ar Nosurge
|Lxa ti-cia
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Tea With Ellie – For Cyan City Act 1
|9
|6
|I Am Setsuna
|Winter Journey’s Tale
|Shovel Knight
|An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)
|11
|3
|ibb & obb
|Ghost
|Samorost 3
|Going on an Adventure (Floex)
|9
|6
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Battle! (Reshiram & Zekrom)
|Tales of Zestiria
|Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina]
|9
|6
|Entwined
|Frozen Light
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Traffic (Arcade Town)
|5
|8
|QURARE: Magic Library
|The Q Field [TAK]
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Fleeing Kuro
|5
|11
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|z5m20i12r04a28 (Section 2)
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|The Sound of the End
|7
|7*
|Axiom Verge
|Amnesia
[collapse]
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, June 6th at 9:00AM Pacific