Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 2 of 16)

Part 1 Results!

Spoiler Undertale Death By Glamour 8 6 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Amiss Abyss Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin- Omega Battle 4 8 Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Akakakushi Stardew Valley Dance of the Moonlight Jellies 6 7 Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Crossing the Sands Yakuza 0 Tiger Flute 7 5 Pony Island Enter Pony Persona 4 Dancing All Night Heaven Norihiko Hibino Remix 5 7 Resogun Ceres beatmania IIDX 23 copula Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule] 6* 6 Shin Megami Tensei IV Lucifer Palace Shovel Knight The Starlit Wilds 6 6* Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA A to Z Hate Plus It’s Not Ero 9 5 Child of Light Aurora’s Theme NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 Alien Manifestation [Vocal Version] 9 5 Ar Nosurge Lxa ti-cia Sonic: After The Sequel Tea With Ellie – For Cyan City Act 1 9 6 I Am Setsuna Winter Journey’s Tale Shovel Knight An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) 11 3 ibb & obb Ghost Samorost 3 Going on an Adventure (Floex) 9 6 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Battle! (Reshiram & Zekrom) Tales of Zestiria Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina] 9 6 Entwined Frozen Light Shin Megami Tensei IV Traffic (Arcade Town) 5 8 QURARE: Magic Library The Q Field [TAK] Ori and the Blind Forest Fleeing Kuro 5 11 Xenoblade Chronicles X z5m20i12r04a28 (Section 2) NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 The Sound of the End 7 7* Axiom Verge Amnesia [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

