The Day Thread of Zam Wesell

Zam Wesell was a shapeshifting Clawditebounty hunter from the planetZolan. In her true form, Wesell was a reptilian-like humanoid, although she often appeared as a Human woman with short blonde or bronze-colored hair. She trained in the ways of the Mabari warriors on her homeworld before eventually being labeled a heretic and fleeing to the commercial center of Denon.

Zam failed to kill Amidala twice, got captured by Anakin and Obi-Wan and immediately was about to reveal Jango’s identity before Jango hit her with a poison dart. A dart that was distinctive to the planet Jango was hiding on. Good work guys

Also kind of funny how in the film her shapeshifting ability has no impact on the character or the action sequence she’s part of. Have fun posting Day Threaders and I hope your attempts at bounty hunting go better than Zam’s

