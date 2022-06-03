Job Rants Thread – 6/3/2022 – One Last Clean

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

One week and counting. One more week at the job that I’ve had for this past decade. Given the time frame, you’d think that it would be, at least somewhat, a time for reflection. Ten years is a not-insignificant chunk of time, after all; and Lord knows I’ve seen my fair share of ups and downs through it all. But who has time for that, right? Eyes up, Walt Whitman; there are like 12 calls waiting in the queue, and we’re at least 4 people short today. Here are the files we need closed out today before noon. If you concentrate hard enough, you might even be able down your lunch without chewing, and, oh, if you’ve got a second, could you maybe day until 7:00 tonight to help with the cleanup? After all, we do only have a week to go before it all stops.

There then, unfortunately, is where I feel I must leave you, this week. Too much to do, not enough time in which to do it, and not nearly enough brain-space to compartmentalize it all. Hope you’re all doing at least a little better, and may we all find one-another in better circumstances, come next week.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Even when the work is set to stop, it doesn’t stop.

