Character Spotlight – Ms. Marvel

Next week, the live action Ms. Marvel series will be released on Disney Plus so today’s discussion will be about Kamala Khan.

Kamala Khan was just a normal teenager living in New Jersey until the Terrigen Mist Cloud descended upon the Garden State. She ended up gaining powers to grow large and small, stretch her body like Mr. Fantastic, and change her appearance when needed.

She has fought crime by herself and alongside the Avengers and the Champions. Much like other teenagers in the Marvel Universe, she tries to balance being a superhero with her other responsibilities like school and family.

Her popularity soared to great heights when she debuted and it was only a matter of time before she made the leap from page to screen.

What are your thoughts on Kamala Khan. Do you have a favorite comic or moment featuring her? I recommend reading the first volume of her adventures ( Ms. Marvel -No Normal) if you haven’t done so yet. It should be available at your local library. It is definitely available on Hoopla because i read it there not too long ago.

Will you be watching the Disney Plus show? Where does she stack up against other teen superheroes like Miles Morales, America Chavez, and Sam Alexander aka Kid Nova?

