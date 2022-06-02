June 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

Disney+

Ms. Marvel

The series follows Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination – particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home – that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Starring: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha

Premieres June 8th

Family Reboot

This six-part series follows real families as they take a one-of-a-kind journey to reconnect. As each family deals with jam-packed calendars, “Family Reboot” gives them a chance to spend uninterrupted time together as they work with their guide to renew their relationships.

Premieres June 15th

Baymax!

The all-new series of healthcare capers returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.

Starring: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, Jaboukie Young-White

Premieres June 29th

Amazon Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Starring: Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott

Quick Thoughts: I’ve not read the books but I do love me some Jenny Han. For me this is mostly something to tide me over while we wait for the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty.

Premieres June 12th

The Lake

The Lake follows Justin as he returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens. His plans to create new memories with his city-loving daughter Billie at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his “picture-perfect” stepsister, Maisy-May.

Starring: Jordan Gavaris, Madison Shamoun, Julia Stiles, Terry Chen, Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, Travis Nelson, Jared Scott, Keri Moore, Emily Roman, Brielle Robillard, Julia Lalonde, Declan Whaley

Premieres June 17th

The One That Got Away

It may seem like an impossible feat to track down The One That Got Away, but for these lucky singles, that dream becomes a reality. In this time-traveling, experimental dating series hosted by pop-icon, singer/songwriter Betty Who, six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as one by one, people from their pasts enter through “The Portal” to surprise them and take their shot at love.

Premieres June 24th

At Home with the Gils

At Home With the Gils follows one of the most famous families in Brazilian music during the creation of an unprecedented concert, which will bring together all generations of the Gils on stage for the first time. They’ve met for a creative retreat in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro. The cameras followed their daily lives, a never before seen interaction between the Gils, also Gilberto Gil’s 80 years of life in preparation for the Europe tour. In addition to exclusive moments of intimacy, the retreat is also the center-stage for controversial discussions such as the diverse family background of the Gil family, racism in Brazil, the strong influence of Afro culture in society, among other topics – all, of course, packed with songs that marked generations and the culture of Brazil.

Premieres June 24th

Chloe

Chloe is a psychological thriller that follows Becky Green, who is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne’s perfectly curated social media presence. Chloe’s charmed life, adoring husband, and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away, and Becky can’t resist peering into a world that contrasts so starkly with her own, as she cares for her mother, who has early onset dementia. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her. Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected “someone” with a life–and loves–that are far more exciting and addictive than the “no-one” she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and she discovers Chloe’s real life had not been nearly as perfect as it was portrayed online. As Becky gets deeper into her con, and Chloe’s inner circle, she risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.

Starring: Erin Doherty, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Billy Howle, Brandon Micheal Hall, Jack Farthing, Akshay Khanna, Poppy Gilbert, Alexander Eliot

Quick Thoughts: So this is kind of like Ingrid Goes West but with murder and British people?

Premieres June 24th

Hulu

The Bear

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas

Premieres June 23rd

Apple TV+

Lovely Little Farm

Lovely Little Farm follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

Starring: Levi Howden, Kassidi Roberts, Cicely Giddings, Micah Balfour

Premieres June 10th

Loot

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas, who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur () and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Starring: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches

Premieres June 24th

Peacock

Queer As Folk

Queer as Folk is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Starring: Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell

Premieres June 9th

Dateline: The Last Day

Every murder investigation begins with the end – the victim’s last day. What starts out as an ordinary, routine day suddenly turns violent and ends in tragedy. A college student out for a run, a young woman discovering she’s about to become a mom, a father leaving for work — all everyday lives that were brutally cut short. What happened during their final hours – what were the decisions made, the split-second miscalculations, the turn of luck that ended up being the difference between life and death? We follow investigators as they take us step-by-step through those last crucial hours, digging for clues and hunting down the killers. By re-living their pivotal last days, we’ll come to understand what happened to the victims and why in Dateline: The Last Day.

Premieres June 14th

Would It Kill You To Laugh?

The one-of-a-kind comedy special will feature famous comedy duo Kate Berlant and John Early playing exaggerated versions of themselves as they reunite after suffering a public falling out many years earlier. Berlant and Early will also play an unpredictable variety of characters throughout.

Starring: Kate Berlant, John Early

Premieres June 24th

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club

Featuring ex-Housewives from across the franchise, The women will gather for a vacation at Bluestone Manor, Dorinda Medley’s iconic Berkshires home, where the eight all-star Housewives alums will have what is sure to be the getaway of a lifetime, filled with top-notch luxury, hilarious escapades, and nonstop drama.

Starring: Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson

Premieres June 23rd

Paramount+

Players

Players is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro “League of Legends” esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

Starring: Misha Brooks, Da’Jour Jones, Ely Henry, Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh “Arrow” Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Luke Tennie, Dan Perrault

Quick Thoughts: Like…even if the premise of the show didn’t appeal to me, I would give it a chance because this is from the guys who made American Vandal.

Premieres June 16th

HBOMax

Menudo: Forever Young

Menudo: Forever Young chronicles the rise and fall of the most iconic Latin American boy band in history, bringing viewers into the world of the popular teen idols’ global tours, magazine covers, ‘80s outfits, and screaming fangirls. But the four-part documentary reveals that behind the glitz and glamour was a web of abuse and exploitation at the hands of the band’s manager, Edgardo Diaz. Through revealing interviews with former Menudo members, the film examines how this extravagant facade was disguising serious wrongdoings by Diaz.

Premieres June 23rd

Discovery+

Generation Drag

Generation Drag follows five teens and their families as they anticipate their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves. The show gives an intimate look at the lives of these families as they courageously support their kids who are navigating their true identities.

Premieres June 1st

The Book of Queer

Celebrate history’s forgotten LGBTQ+ heroes, kings and queens — some of whom were actual kings and queens! From trans Indian warriors to gay Roman emperors, these colorful and often titillating tales give history a much needed, head-to-toe makeover.

Premieres June 2nd

Freevee

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis

In the first season of Hollywood Houselift, renowned house flipper, interior designer, and radio host Jeff Lewis is reintroduced to audiences as a successful single father and businessman running his thriving company, Jeff Lewis Design. Jeff’s no-nonsense attitude and celebrated California-classic, modern design aesthetic continue to attract a wide variety of famous clients seeking his expertise with home improvements on every scale.

Premieres June 10th

AMC+

This Is Going To Hurt

The series follows Adam, a doctor who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

Starring: Ben Wishaw, Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, Alex Jennings, Kadiff Kirwan, Ashley McGuire, Emmy-nominated Dame Harriet Walter, Rory Fleck Byrne, Tom Durant-Pritchard

Premieres June 2nd

Netflix

Borgen – Power & Glory

Birgitte Nyborg is the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. An event that marks the beginning of an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and one in which the otherwise so experienced politician, Nyborg must repeatedly accept that despite Denmark’s ‘big brother’ relationship with Greenland, when it comes to the international superpowers, it is Denmark that is the minor player – and a somewhat unruly one at that…

Starring: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Nivi Pedersen, Svend Hardenberg, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt, Magnus Millang, Darren Pettie, Søren Malling, Signe Egholm Olsen, Mikael Birkkjær, Lisbeth Wulff, Lars Mikkelsen, Laura Allen Müller Smith, Jens Albinus, Lars Knutzon, Peter Mygind, Morten Kirkskov, Angunnguaq Larsen

Premieres June 2nd

As the Crow Flies

A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.

Starring: Birce Akalay, Burak Yamantürk, Defne Kayalar, İbrahim Çelikkol, İrem Sak, Miray Daner

Premieres June 3rd

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook

In this riveting docuseries, when Norway’s top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal?

Premieres June 3rd

The Perfect Mother

Convinced of her daughter’s innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

Starring: Andreas Pietschmann, Cyril Gueï, Eden Ducourant, Emilia Nöth, Frédérique Tirmont, Halima Ilter, Julie Gayet, Maxim Driesen, Sylvain Dieuaide, Tomer Sisley

Premieres June 3rd

Surviving Summer

Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.

Starring: Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, Joao Mrinho, Savannah La Rain, Chris Alosio, Dustin Clare, Adrienne Pickering, Pacha Luque-Light

Quick Thoughts: Oh no. My Blue Crush/Rip Girls loving heart is going to watch the fuck out of this. Not sure how I feel about Gannicus, God of the Arena, as some surfer’s dad though.

Premieres June 3rd

Two Summers

A close circle of friends reunites for a lavish holiday — decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group.

Starring: An Miller, Bjarne Devolder, Felix Meyer, Herwig Ilegems, Inge Paulussen, Kevin Janssens, Koen De Bouw, Louise Bergez, Lukas Bulteel, Marieke Anthoni, Ruth Becquart, Sanne Samina Hanssen, Tijmen Govaerts, Tine Roggeman, Tom Vermeir, Vincent Van Sande

Premieres June 3rd

That’s My Time With David Letterman

David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat.

Premieres June 7th

Baby Fever

When fertility doctor Nana, in a drunken state, inseminates herself with a really special portion of sperm – namely her ex-boyfriend’s – she starts a chain reaction of catastrophes, both big and small. This rash move leads to a pregnancy and Nana now has to figure out how to explain her condition – which one can’t hide forever – and win back her ex-boyfriend and long-lost love. The problem is just that he doesn’t seem particularly interested in getting back with Nana. The secret pregnancy allows Nana to see her clients in a different light, but as her lies grow bigger, it gets harder and harder for her to navigate in them and for the first time in her life, Nana has to tell the truth – and maybe reveal a secret that could ultimately cost her everything.

Starring:

Premieres June 8th

Rhythm + Flow France

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize.

Starring: Niska, Shay, SCH

Premieres June 9th

First Kill

When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…

Starring: Imani Lewis, Sarah Catherine Hook, Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, Roberto Mendez

Premieres June 10th

Intimacy

A sex tape of a politician with a promising future, leaked to the press, is the catalyst for this story that chronicles the lives of four women who are forced to tread the fine line between what belongs to public and private life. Where are the boundaries of our Intimacy? What happens to our lives when our privacy becomes everyone’s conversation?

Starring: Ana Wagener, Emma Suárez, Itziar Ituño, Patricia López Arnaiz, Verónica Echegui, Yune Nogueiras

Premieres June 10th

God’s Favorite Idiot

Clark Thompson is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene, pines after his co-worker Amily, and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself. Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone.

Starring: Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney, Yanic Truesdale

Quick Thoughts: I know this isn’t the first thought I’m supposed to have watching the trailer but yay! Sookie and Michel reunion!

Premieres June 15th

Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend

Iron Chef is back! Challenger chefs go head-to-head against culinary icons in an epic battle royale for the chance to become the Iron Legend.

Starring: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish, Mark Dacascos

Premieres June 15th

Maldivas

Don’t be fooled by appearances: there are many secrets behind the Maldivas vibrant condo in Rio de Janeiro. Liz, a new resident of the condominium, seeks to understand the mysteries behind her mother’s death, but ends up discovering that each of her neighbours has something to hide.

Starring: Bruna Marquezine, Manu Gavassi, Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro, Vanessa Gerbelli, Natalia Klein Maldivas

Premieres June 15th

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet is a 6-part anthology series that tells stories of people caught in the dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and dives into Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is distorted when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.

Premieres June 15th

You Don’t Know Me

When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.

Starring: Bukky Bakray, Samuel Adewunmi, Sophie Wilde, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Tuwaine Barrett, Yetunde Oduwole, Nicholas Khan

Premieres June 17th

Alchemy of Souls

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the people of the country discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

Starring: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Na Ra

Premieres June 18th

Spriggan

A great civilization once existed on this Earth. Possessing knowledge and scientific prowess far exceeding that of modern man, the relics of this ancient civilization remain hidden across this world even now. As high-speed communications networks cover the globe and the peering eyes of satellites are able to expose all secrets, the armies of great nations clash as they seek to uncover and research these artifacts, which possess an unfathomable “power.” A member of this ancient civilization carved a message into a plate: “Protect our legacy from evildoers.” Taking this message to heart, one organization aims to seal away this ancient civilization for good. The elite secret agents of this organization are known as… Spriggans.

Premieres June 18th

The Future Of…

What if we could look into the future to see how every aspect of our daily lives – from raising pets and house plants to what we eat and how we date – will be impacted by technology? We can, and should, expect more from the future than the dystopia promised in current science fiction. The Future Of will reveal surprising and personal predictions about the rest of our lives — and the lives of generations to come.

Premieres June 21st

Snowflake Mountain

Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults

Premieres June 22nd

First Class

Step into the lives of a group of friends in Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

Premieres June 23rd

Queen

After a decades-long absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Starring: Andrzej Seweryn, Antoni Porowski, Henryk Niebudek, Julia Chętnicka, Kova Réa, Maria Peszek, Paweł Koślik, Piotr Witkowski

Premieres June 23rd

Man vs. Bee

When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake. But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes.

Starring: Rowan Atkinson, Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Tom Basden, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh, India Fowler

Premieres June 24th

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

The enigmatic Professor assembles a group of skilled thieves from the North and South to steal the freshly minted currency of a to-be unified Korea.

Starring: Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin, Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, Park Myung-hoon, Kim Sung-o, Kim Ji-hun, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Joobeen, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hoon, Lee Kyu-ho

Quick Thoughts: O Korean Money Heist. May you be very successful but not so successful that you have to make a whole bunch of seasons after you’ve already ended your show perfectly.

Premieres June 24th

Cafe Minamdang

Follows the mysterious events experienced by the former profiler Han Joon and his colleagues. It will tell the story of a suspicious café named Minamdang and the clients that visit the café.

Starring: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Mi Na, Kwon Soo Hyun, Jung Ha Joon, Jung Man Shik, Baek Seo Hoo, Jung Eun Pyo, Hwang Woo Seul Hye, Park Hae In, Song Jae Rim, Lucy

Premieres June 27th

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Twenty-seven-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

Starring: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won, Jin Kyung, Joo Hyun Young, Ha Yoon Kyung, Joo Jong Hyuk, Im Sung Jae, Lee Gi Young

Premieres June 29th

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

Will this expert team unearth legendary pirate treasure? Follow the hunt for buried gold amid the harsh Alaskan wilderness in this documentary series.

Premieres June 29th

