Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 1 of 16)

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, June 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler The runoff was pretty devastating for a couple of our favorites, as Undertale and Super Mario 3D World plummet (relatively speaking) towards the bottom of the 10+ range. So heading into the top 512 we have a new Top 3: Shovel Knight in 1st, and then Crypt of the NecroDancer and Persona 5 tied for 2nd. In general we’ve got lots of indie all-stars amongst our top games; will they be able to hold their own as the blood starts flowing? 16 Songs (1 game): Shovel Knight 13 Songs (2 games): Crypt of the NecroDancer

Persona 5 12 Songs (2 games): Shin Megami Tensei IV

Undertale 11 Songs (2 games): Mario Kart 8

Super Mario 3D World 10 Songs (1 game): Super Smash Bros. for Wii U 9 Songs (2 games): Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Kirby and the Rainbow Curse 8 Songs (4 games): Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Mega Man Unlimited

Risk of Rain

Sonic: After The Sequel 7 Songs (4 games): Final Fantasy XV

Guacamelee!

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Splatoon 6 Songs (9 games): Abzu

Heaven Variant

Mighty Switch Force 2

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Rhythm Heaven Megamix

Samorost 3

Stardew Valley

The Flame in The Flood

Yakuza 0 5 Songs (6 games): Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

The Legend of Dark Witch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 Songs (16 games): Axiom Verge

Brigador

Child of Light

Deadbolt

Drakengard 3

I Am Setsuna

Ibb & obb

Kirby Planet Robobot

Mushihimesama HD

Persona 4 Dancing All Night

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire

QURARE: Magic Library

Resogun

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

Transistor

Xenoblade Chronicles X 3 Songs (21 games): AG Drive

Ar Nosurge

Bayonetta 2

DuckTales: Remastered

Entwined

Fire Emblem Fates

Furi

Kirby Triple Deluxe

Monument Valley

Pokémon X & Y

Pony Island

Read Only Memories

Sonic Lost World

Stellaris

Super Rad Raygun

Tales of Zestiria

Tekken 7

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE

Unravel

Velocity 2x

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA 2 Songs (28 games): BattleBlock Theater

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

Bravely Second: End Layer

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die

Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls

Duet

FAST Racing NEO

Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128

Owlboy

Oxenfree

Paper Mario: Color Splash

Pocket Card Jockey

Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon

Q*bert Rebooted

Rogue Legacy

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shuttle Rush

Stella Glow

Tearaway

The Last of Us

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Ultra Street Fighter 4

VA-11 Hall-A

Wheels of Aurelia 1 Song (69 games) Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!

Amplitude

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA

beatmania IIDX 23 copula

beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ

Civilization VI

Civilization: Beyond Earth

Cloudbuilt

DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou

Dungeon of the Endless

Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky

Fantasy Life

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Final Fantasy Record Keeper

Fire Emblem Awakening

Freedom Planet

Ginga Force

Gunpoint

Hate Plus

Hohokum

Hyper Light Drifter

Hyrule Warriors

Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame

Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra

Laserlife

Luftrausers

Mighty No. 9

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores

Ni No Kuni

Nights of Azure

Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi

Ori and the Blind Forest

Papers, Please

Party Hard

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth

Picross 3D Round 2

Pikmin 3

Rad Raygun

Rayman Legends

Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land

RimWorld

Robotics;Notes

Severed

Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day

Soul Fjord

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Steins;Gate Linear Bounded Phenogram

SUPERBEAT XONIC

The Banner Saga 2

The Last Guardian

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The Wolf Among Us

Thumper

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Tokyo Xanadu

Transformers: Devastation

Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge

VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue

Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yoshi’s Wooly World [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...