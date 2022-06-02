Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 1 of 16)

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, June 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
The runoff was pretty devastating for a couple of our favorites, as Undertale and Super Mario 3D World plummet (relatively speaking) towards the bottom of the 10+ range. So heading into the top 512 we have a new Top 3: Shovel Knight in 1st, and then Crypt of the NecroDancer and Persona 5 tied for 2nd. In general we’ve got lots of indie all-stars amongst our top games; will they be able to hold their own as the blood starts flowing?
16 Songs (1 game):
- Shovel Knight
13 Songs (2 games):
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Persona 5
12 Songs (2 games):
- Shin Megami Tensei IV
- Undertale
11 Songs (2 games):
- Mario Kart 8
- Super Mario 3D World
10 Songs (1 game):
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
9 Songs (2 games):
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
8 Songs (4 games):
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Mega Man Unlimited
- Risk of Rain
- Sonic: After The Sequel
7 Songs (4 games):
- Final Fantasy XV
- Guacamelee!
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Splatoon
6 Songs (9 games):
- Abzu
- Heaven Variant
- Mighty Switch Force 2
- Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Rhythm Heaven Megamix
- Samorost 3
- Stardew Valley
- The Flame in The Flood
- Yakuza 0
5 Songs (6 games):
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
- Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
- The Legend of Dark Witch
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
4 Songs (16 games):
- Axiom Verge
- Brigador
- Child of Light
- Deadbolt
- Drakengard 3
- I Am Setsuna
- Ibb & obb
- Kirby Planet Robobot
- Mushihimesama HD
- Persona 4 Dancing All Night
- Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
- QURARE: Magic Library
- Resogun
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
- Transistor
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
3 Songs (21 games):
- AG Drive
- Ar Nosurge
- Bayonetta 2
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Entwined
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Furi
- Kirby Triple Deluxe
- Monument Valley
- Pokémon X & Y
- Pony Island
- Read Only Memories
- Sonic Lost World
- Stellaris
- Super Rad Raygun
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tekken 7
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
- Unravel
- Velocity 2x
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
2 Songs (28 games):
- BattleBlock Theater
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- Bravely Second: End Layer
- D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
- Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls
- Duet
- FAST Racing NEO
- Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
- Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
- NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
- Owlboy
- Oxenfree
- Paper Mario: Color Splash
- Pocket Card Jockey
- Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
- Q*bert Rebooted
- Rogue Legacy
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shuttle Rush
- Stella Glow
- Tearaway
- The Last of Us
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Ultra Street Fighter 4
- VA-11 Hall-A
- Wheels of Aurelia
1 Song (69 games)
- Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
- Amplitude
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
- beatmania IIDX 23 copula
- beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ
- Civilization VI
- Civilization: Beyond Earth
- Cloudbuilt
- DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
- Fantasy Life
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Final Fantasy Record Keeper
- Fire Emblem Awakening
- Freedom Planet
- Ginga Force
- Gunpoint
- Hate Plus
- Hohokum
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Hyrule Warriors
- Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame
- Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
- Laserlife
- Luftrausers
- Mighty No. 9
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores
- Ni No Kuni
- Nights of Azure
- Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Papers, Please
- Party Hard
- Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
- Picross 3D Round 2
- Pikmin 3
- Rad Raygun
- Rayman Legends
- Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
- RimWorld
- Robotics;Notes
- Severed
- Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
- Soul Fjord
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Steins;Gate Linear Bounded Phenogram
- SUPERBEAT XONIC
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Last Guardian
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
- The Wolf Among Us
- Thumper
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Tokyo Xanadu
- Transformers: Devastation
- Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
- VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue
- Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yoshi’s Wooly World