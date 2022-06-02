30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 2: Tattoos

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk tattoos! The stigma of tattoos have changed significantly over the past couple of decades, though obviously it’s not something for everyone and there are still many with very hard positions, but they’re not the rarity that they used to be. Do you have a tattoo? If so, what do you have and what’s its meaning, if you care to share? If you don’t have one, would you get one, and if you would, which one?

Bonus: What’s your favorite tattoo that you’ve seen on someone else?

