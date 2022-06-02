Franchise Festival S2E11 – Resident Evil 6 (Part 2)

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 6 (some more)! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and ludicrous plot beats?

In this podcast episode, Chris and Hamilton work their way through Resident Evil 6‘s dense – well, arguably incomprehensible – plot. We’ve got QTE pilot licensing, a visit to the ocean floor, chainsaw arms, and even evil clones in play! This episode also covers each of the game’s many bosses in detail.

If you missed Resident Evil 6 (Part 1), you can find it on our website or your preferred podcast app.

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! In May we covered Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire and in June we’ll be discussing Dino Crisis.

