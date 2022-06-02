The Weekly Music Thread Celebrates Another Meaningless Milestone

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week, we celebrate our 200th Weekly Music Thread!

On July 12, 2018, the very first dedicated Music Discussion Thread was posted here at The Avocado. Since our old friend Stingo posted that initial thread, it has been tweaked and evolved over time, with The Sigil of Gobblement (better known these days as Ornery Ballsack), Moon! and myself all posting these threads on a nearly consistent weekly basis ever since.

But of course it wouldn’t mean a thing without all of you wonderful Musicados, who not only read and comment each week, but have also provided so many great ideas for the discussion prompts that make each week just a little bit different from the last and keep things interesting for everyone involved. So give yourselves a big round of applause. And thank you!

Which leads to this week’s discussion prompt:

What artists, songs or other music-related things have you discovered thanks to someone here at the Avocado?

Back when we celebrated our 100th thread, I posted this playlist. And if you’ll allow me to get a bit self-indulgent here (well, even more self-indulgent than usual), to commemorate this momentous occasion…I’m posting it again!

Basically, it’s an incomplete list of songs, artists and videos that I’ve discovered thanks to folks here at The Avocado (and the old A.V. Club After Dark site prior to that). If you feel like taking a look, you might find some stuff that you like or that you posted on this site at some point – I can’t say I remember who was responsible for posting each and every one, but I can say for certain that I added a significant number of these songs and videos to my list after some of you who regularly comment in these weekly threads posted them here or elsewhere.

So if you can think of something musical that someone here at The Avocado turned you on to, consider this a golden opportunity to let us (and them) know. And even if you don’t feel like celebrating this meaningless milestone, as always any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

