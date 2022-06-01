Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Nudes! (06/01/2022)

Before anyone gets too excited: No, we won’t be sharing our nudes here today. But have you ever taken nudes, and/or gotten them? Or maybe not explicit naughty pictures, but simply pictures of the (for you) erotic nature? Or is that something you have rather little to no use for? Any stories related to the topic, cautionary tales, fun anecdotes, and so on and so forth?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...