Meagan, a real estate manager, was fascinated instead of frightened by “Jaws”;

Vanessa, an assistant dean, was a classical accordion champ; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, whose dad shared a love of trivia with Cliff Clavin. Ryan is a 13-day champ with winnings of $252,700.

Jeopardy!

PICTURE THE NOVEL // U.S. GOVERNMENT HISTORY // IT’S A “SYN” // COFFEE BREAK // BALLPARK FUN // DR. MITTENS, CAT OBSTETRICIAN

DD1 – $600 – BALLPARK FUN – Traditionally, home fans of this A.L. East team give particular emphasis to yelling “O!” during the national anthem (Despite Mayim encouraging Ryan to “have faith in yourself”, a reference to Ryan’s stated disappointment over a low DD wager he made on a previous show, Ryan added only $1,000 to his leading score of $3,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $3,800, Vanessa $3,800, Meagan $5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER // POP & ROCKLIFE STORIES // NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNERS // 9-, 10-, & 11-LETTER WORDS // WHAT A TOOL // LIFE IN THE FAUST LANE

DD2 – $1,600 – LIFE IN THE FAUST LANE – Roll up, roll up for the history tour…”The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus” is a play by this Shakespeare-era man (Ryan added $2,000 to his total of $5,800 vs. $5,000 for Meagan.)

DD3 – $800 – BODIES OF WATER – When not hampered by monsoons, the dhow was the traditional sailing vessel of this ocean (Meagan increased her score by $3,000 to $9,600 vs. $9,000 for Ryan.)

Meagan took the lead on DD3, then scored on a $2,000 clue that both opponents missed, helping her hold the advantage into FJ at $16,800 vs. $15,400 for Ryan and $2,200 for Vanessa.

Final Jeopardy!

THE EARLY 19th CENTURY – Admiral Pierre-Charles Villeneuve signaled “engage the enemy” around noon & surrendered at 1:45 PM during this battle

Everyone gave the same incorrect response to FJ. Meagan lost $10,000 and Ryan bet $8,000, enabling him to take a narrow victory with $7,400 for a 14-day total of $260,100.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the “plain English compound word” that a leading cat obstetrician prefers to the fancy Latin “placenta” is “afterbirth”.

Geographical coincidence dept.: With two contestants from Philadelphia, there was a clue about the Phillies mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

Judging the writers: They slipped in a callback for the faithful fans in the clue that clearly established that a rake is used for gathering, and “no one would use a hoe for that” (sorry, Ken).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are the Baltimore Orioles? DD2 – Who was Marlowe? DD3 – What is the Indian Ocean? FJ – What is Trafalgar? (The players all responded with “Waterloo”.)

