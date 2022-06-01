Color Outside the Lines: Queerphobia

Hello! Welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a discussion space for people of color. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt: Queerphobia and cultural values

Guest topic by SoberSam!

Today is the first day of Pride in many areas. Unfortunately, many cultures have values that fuel queerphobia in many families. How do you deal with this? Do you see it ever changing?

Cisgender and straight cados, how do you support queer people in your family/culture? How do you hope to do more?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...