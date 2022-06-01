30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 1: Podcasts

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk podcasts! These little things have taken the world by storm over the past several years to become incredibly lucrative careers for some, ways to really work promotional things, and a lot to just engage and talk about subjects that would otherwise get little attention. So today, we want to know about your favorite podcasts and if you recommend them to others and why!

Bonus: What’s a podcast you used to enjoy but no longer do and why?

Extra bonus: If you run a podcast and want to plug it, please do so!

