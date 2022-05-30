Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Runoff Round 2

Round 1 Results!

Crypt of the NecroDancer Mausoleum Mash 7 5 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Dust Crypt of the NecroDancer Fungal Funk 9 6 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Homecoming Hijinx Undertale Temmie Village 4 11 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Amiss Abyss Undertale NGAHHH! 6 8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ladies of the Woods [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival] Undertale Undertale 5 9 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Skies of a Strange Land Super Mario 3D World Sprawling Savannah 2 12 Read Only Memories Step Careful (Lexi’s Theme) Crypt of the NecroDancer A Cold Sweat 8 4 Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Absence of Light Super Mario 3D World A Boss Approaches 4 9 The Legend of Dark Witch Vulgaris Shovel Knight A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale) 7* 7 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Overcome the Rocky Path Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper 10 5 Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Abyssal Badlands Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Lava Lake Keep 6 7 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Paper-thin Offense and Defense Super Mario 3D World Captain Toad Goes Forth 6 8 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Trascend Beat Undertale SAVE the World 6 8 Wheels of Aurelia Preludio Shovel Knight The Claws of Fate 8 6 Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Tree of Life: Roots Undertale Another Medium 3 11 Child of Light Magna’s Heart Shovel Knight The Defender (Black Knight Battle) 8 6 LEGO Dimensions: Portal 2 Level Pack You Wouldn’t Know

Group play is over, and it’s almost time for the top 512! But before we start that, we have one last thing to take care of. It’s the runoff round!

Y’all fucking loved a few select games in this tournament, so for the first time ever the runoff round is being split into 3 days! And once you see that we had:

24 songs from Undertale

19 songs from Super Mario 3D World

19 songs from Shovel Knight

15 songs from Persona 5

14 songs from Crypt of the NecroDancer

13 songs from Shin Megami Tensei IV

12 songs from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

11 songs from Mario Kart 8

then I think you’ll understand the situation. That’s 47 songs facing a runoff!

These 47 songs will now face challengers who came just short of making the initial top 512. The winner of each head-to-head matchup makes it to the playoffs, the loser is forgotten to history.

Since this is something of a real phase of the tournament now, we’ve got multiple daily playlists!

Runoff Round 1

Runoff Round 2

Runoff Round 3

And a playlist for all the songs that have sadly bubbled out. These are songs that fell outside the initial top 512, and were either from an overrepresented game (and thus unable to participate as challengers) or else had bad RNG tiebreakers and did not have a spot available for them. You can pay your respects here.

The runoff round is a playoff round! That means groups are now open for 24 hours only . Every group ends at 9am Pacific the very next day, so be sure to vote quick! Due to the nature of the playoffs, I will also be calculating results before posting the next group, so expect group posting time to shift from ~9am to ~9:15am.

And…I think that’s it! Let the voting begin!

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 31st at 9:00AM Pacific

