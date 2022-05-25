Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 98

Group 96 Results

61.11% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Scorching Dune
61.11% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Scorch N’ Torch
61.11% Undertale Reunited
61.11% Guacamelee! Desierto Caliente (World of the Dead)
50.00% Mario Kart 8 Animal Crossing (Summer)
50.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Exceed!
50.00% Super Rad Raygun No Sleep Till
50.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Ashura Kai Authorized Shop
50.00% Deadbolt Now I Am Become Death
44.44% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Please Don’t Forget Until The Day [THE KEY PROJECT]
44.44% Transistor Signals
44.44% Persona 5 Freedom and Security
33.33% Aion: Echoes of Eternity BGM 9
33.33% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Rocksteady
33.33% BattleBlock Theater Level Music #2
27.78% The Witch and the Hundred Knight Majo Magie Macht
27.78% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Continue
22.22% Freedom Planet Meet the Team!
22.22% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Petalburg Woods
22.22% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Nightosphere 2
22.22% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Heimdallr, The Vermillion Capital
22.22% Dark Souls III Premonition
22.22% ibb & obb Secret Pers
5.56% Night of the Rabbit Walking Mousewood

Newly Eliminated 1

47.37% Tokyo Xanadu Soul to Burn
47.37% Axiom Verge Trace Awakens
47.37% Mega Man Unlimited Tears of Glue
47.37% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Wi-Fi Waiting Room
47.37% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Dungeon 2 Version 2
47.37% Samorost 3 Lianas (Floex)
47.37% ibb & obb Clarity
47.37% Undertale Bring It In, Guys!
47.37% Entwined Forever Apart
Projected Bubble: 47.37%

Important reminder: the 47.37% songs that are being listed as “eliminated” aren’t, really, not yet. Once Group 98 goes final I’ll be randomizing the placement of all tied songs. So the important thing here is that 9 songs at that tier have so far fallen outside the top 512. The identities of those 9 have yet to be determined.

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 98 will be active until Thursday May 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 97 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 98 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 98 is open until Thursday May 26th at 10:00PM Pacific