AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 26

The Dreamlands

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

I had the strangest dream. And the strangest part is that it’s hard to say exactly where real life stopped and the dream began. My friends and I had just killed a giant alien spider and destroyed the last of Gehir’s serpent totems, when the mummified feline representative of Bastet, Dandelion, appeared and told us that she had arranged for us to meet some more potential allies in our fight against the serpentfolk. To get there, we’d have to go to sleep.

We set up a quick camp in the forest, and Dandelion started to cast some sort of ritual spell over us, promising to keep us safe. I started to drift off, but suddenly instead found myself standing in the same forest, but under a purple sky. The sun was up, but suspended in a perpetual partial eclipse. My friends were all there, too, though none of us had any weapons or armor and all my tools and supplies were missing. Dandelion was there as well, but she was much bigger, almost the size of a tiger. Off in the distance, in the direction of Gehir’s lair, we saw a giant snake stretching up toward the sky, attempting to devour the sun. Dandelion told us to follow and led us through the forest toward Parabasti. It would take us days to get there on foot, but she said that here in the Dreamlands we wouldn’t need to stop and rest at all.

It wasn’t long before we ran into trouble. A group of skeletons with long tails blocked our way, three warriors, two archers, and a mage on a skeletal horse. Without my weapons and alchemy supplies, I’m not very good in a battle. Luckily, Leah, Ku, and Hazel could still use at least some of their magic. Minty and Anton very bravely closed in and fought with their bare hands, and Dandelion did her best to defend us as well. I mostly just tried to stay out of the way, but after a while I noticed that some of the equipment these skeletons were holding looked familiar. One of the archers was using my Upshot instead of a bow, and the mage had tools hanging off of its belt!

I am glad that my friends are so capable, even unarmed. They pretty quickly defeated the skeletons, though not without injury. And after it was over, we found that it wasn’t just my equipment these things had taken–they had Minty’s axe, Hazel’s magical bow, basically all of the weapons and armor that we normally carried.

Dandelion pushed us along and we walked for hours and hours, but none of us felt tired. Along the way, we met another Dreamland cat, but this one was red and a little more muscular than Dandelion. Leah said it was a Martian cat. The red cat offered to travel with us for protection. Dandelion didn’t seem very pleased about this, but she didn’t offer any real objection and the red cat didn’t seem to be threatening or trying to lead us astray.

Some time later, we encountered three fleshy mounds of eyes and tentacles floating in the air in front of us, each playing strange discordant melodies on some kind of flute-like musical instrument. Leah and the cats immediately started to run past them, and the rest of followed. Three more of them appeared as we passed, one of which was low enough in the sky to reach out hit Hazel with a cold, slimy tentacle. We kept running, and Ku and Minty both also got slapped by tentacles. But thankfully, the monsters didn’t follow. We looked back and saw that the floating tentacle things had summoned some other indescribable nightmare creature. I was glad that we didn’t stick around.

I’m not sure how long we walked after that, but we eventually made it to the temple of Parabasti. Here in the Dreamlands, though, it wasn’t a ruin but a magnificent temple, with a beautiful golden gate carved to look like a feline face with six eyes. Dandelion said that since we aren’t cats, in order to gain entry into the temple we’d need to make a sacrifice. She used her claws to cut each of our hands and as we pressed our blood into the door we were able to pass through into the temple.

We were just in time to meet our potential allies, who included a couple of familiar faces. Axina Redwing, the mayor of the elven city of Althe Yinumel, was there. He told us that he was being held prisoner inside Gehir’s temple, along with the remainder of his people. Gehir was using them as sacrificial victims in order to repopuluate the serpentfolk race and eventually resurrect Yig himself. We also saw Nesmenhit, the High Priestess of Bastet from the temple back in Ventissa. She said that Ventissa had been under siege by the Elder Things for some time, but now the Elder Things raids had ceased and the town’s leaders were suddenly cooperating with them. Most of the priestesses of Bastet were holed up in the inner sanctums of the temples, but Nesmenhit wasn’t sure how much longer they could hold out.

But the most interesting being at the table was the Yithian, a creature that I cannot possibly describe accurately. He went by the name Xuxuxlu, and he said he was a rebel in the Yithian community. It seems that most of the “Great Race of Yith” had allied with Gehir and the Elder Things, but Xuxuxlu felt that this partnership was unwise and untenable. Xuxuxlu was working with the cats, but he seemed unimpressed with our little group, despite Dandelion’s good words, and demanded that we prove our worth. Hazel and I tried to persuade him that we were capable in battle, having destroyed Gehir’s totems all around Yilan, and moreover that we had some personal stakes in seeing Gehir’s plans disrupted and the beast himself put down. But when that didn’t seem to work, Ku very calmly banished him from the Dreamlands, with a spell. When he returned, he was a bit more willing to work with us. He told us that the Elder Things had taken control of Ventissa’s leaders using their ability to control minds–or maybe they just swapped out the minds of the town leaders with their own. Meanwhile, Yithian scientists were developing weapons for Gehir–some were technology that could be mounted on Gehir’s resurrected dinosaurs, others were biological experiments on the dinosaurs themselves.

We started to talk about what we could do about any of this, but in the middle of making plans, we all were suddenly pulled from Dreamland. We were back in the forest, and a black-and-white Dreamlands cat was clawing us awake. The serpentfolk had found us…

