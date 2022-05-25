Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 25

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Noura, a physician. protects the hearts of cancer patients;

Kris, a high school music teacher, has the voice for barbershop harmonies; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, was a Queen fan before “Wayne’s World”. Ryan is an eight-day champ with winnings of $160,401.

Jeopardy!

LET’S GET HISTORICAL // MOVIE SUPERVILLAINS // FUN WITH U.S. CITY FLAGS // ’80s & ’90S NONFICTION // 5-LETTER “W”s // BOND APPETIT!

DD1 – $800 – LET’S GET HISTORICAL – This 1,700-pound chunk of rock called granodiorite was found in Egypt in 1799 (Kris won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $10,000, Kris $600, Noura $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

ROUGH NATIONAL ANTHEM LYRICS // THE ONE BEFORE THE FAMOUS ONE // MY NAME IS STEPHEN // LENDING TV SUPPORT // IT’S THE JURASSIC PERIOD // HERE COMES A BRONTE THESAURUS

DD2 – $1,200 – THE ONE BEFORE THE FAMOUS ONE – This king got married only once, to Elizabeth of York in 1486 (Kris lost $1,700 from his total of $1,800.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ROUGH NATIONAL ANTHEM LYRICS – “Scipio’s helmet” sounds cool but is sung only once in the anthem of this country; “We are ready to die” makes it in 4 times (Kris dropped $1,000 from his score of $3,700 vs. $7,600 for Ryan.)

Kris missed both DDs in DJ, while Ryan made several costly mistakes to keep it fairly close, but was able to secure the runaway on the last clue, entering FJ at $12,800 vs. $6,300 for Kris and $4,200 for Noura.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS SPEECHES – In a draft of FDR’s speech of December 8, 1941, the words “world history” were changed to this one word

Ryan and Kris were correct on FJ. Ryan added $100 to win with $12,900 for a nine-day total of $173,301.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the Miller beer brand that also describes what James Bond lives is “High Life”.

Tough category of the day: The players only went two-for-five in a TV category, but Ryan did get the clue about “Ghosts”, the show that faced Mayim’s sitcom “Call Me Kat” in the Thursday at 9:00 time slot and routinely trounced it in the ratings this season.

Ryan’s words to live by: “Believe in yourself and lay it all on the line.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Rosetta Stone? DD2 – Who is Henry VII? DD3 – What is Italy? FJ – What is infamy?

