Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 97

Group 95 Results
|63.16%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Ikebukuro Underground District
|63.16%
|Unravel
|Halling efter Per Loof
|57.89%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|The Secret Side of Aether Paradise
|57.89%
|Guacamelee!
|Temple of Rain
|52.63%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle B2 – Boss Battle Theme
|47.37%
|Entwined
|Forever Apart
|42.11%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|K’s Tavern
|42.11%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Luxerion
|36.84%
|Party Hard
|Keep it Going
|36.84%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Trip through Sequin Land
|36.84%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Rave in the Grave
|36.84%
|Picross 3D Round 2
|BGM Jazz
|31.58%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Title Theme
|31.58%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Lillie’s Theme
|31.58%
|Brigador
|Fatal Flaw
|31.58%
|Freedom Wars
|Jerusalem Begin
|31.58%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Coumarine City
|31.58%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Megashira
|26.32%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire
|Odessen, the Distantwood
|26.32%
|Device 6
|Lounge Meringue
|26.32%
|Ar Nosurge
|Onogoro
|26.32%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Hilda’s Theme
|15.79%
|Rayman Legends
|A Madman’s Creation
|15.79%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Quiet Burn (Roar)
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 97 will be active until Wednesday May 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 96 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 98 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 97 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 97 is open until Wednesday May 25th at 10:00PM Pacific