Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 97

Group 95 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Shin Megami Tensei IV Ikebukuro Underground District 63.16% Unravel Halling efter Per Loof 57.89% Pokémon Sun and Moon The Secret Side of Aether Paradise 57.89% Guacamelee! Temple of Rain 52.63% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B2 – Boss Battle Theme 47.37% Entwined Forever Apart 42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV K’s Tavern 42.11% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Luxerion 36.84% Party Hard Keep it Going 36.84% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Trip through Sequin Land 36.84% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Rave in the Grave 36.84% Picross 3D Round 2 BGM Jazz 31.58% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Title Theme 31.58% Pokémon Sun and Moon Lillie’s Theme 31.58% Brigador Fatal Flaw 31.58% Freedom Wars Jerusalem Begin 31.58% Pokémon X & Y Coumarine City 31.58% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Megashira 26.32% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire Odessen, the Distantwood 26.32% Device 6 Lounge Meringue 26.32% Ar Nosurge Onogoro 26.32% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Hilda’s Theme 15.79% Rayman Legends A Madman’s Creation 15.79% Fire Emblem Fates Quiet Burn (Roar) [collapse]

Spoiler 47.06% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Tree of Life: Roots 47.06% Super Mario 3D World The Bullet Bill Express 47.06% Splatoon Eight-Legged Advance 47.06% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Trascend Beat 47.06% Civilization: Beyond Earth Our New World 47.06% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Paper-thin Offense and Defense 42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV K’s Tavern 42.11% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Luxerion 36.84% Party Hard Keep it Going 36.84% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Trip through Sequin Land 36.84% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Rave in the Grave 36.84% Picross 3D Round 2 BGM Jazz 31.58% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Title Theme 31.58% Pokémon Sun and Moon Lillie’s Theme 31.58% Brigador Fatal Flaw 31.58% Freedom Wars Jerusalem Begin 31.58% Pokémon X & Y Coumarine City 31.58% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Megashira 26.32% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire Odessen, the Distantwood 26.32% Device 6 Lounge Meringue 26.32% Ar Nosurge Onogoro 26.32% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Hilda’s Theme 15.79% Rayman Legends A Madman’s Creation 15.79% Fire Emblem Fates Quiet Burn (Roar) Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 97 will be active until Wednesday May 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 96 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 98 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 97 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 97 is open until Wednesday May 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

