Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 96

Group 94 Results
|58.82%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|March of the Profane
|52.94%
|Rad Raygun
|Game Clear
|47.06%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Shadow Man Stage
|47.06%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Duck Hunt Medley
|47.06%
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|Catalyst
|47.06%
|Monument Valley
|Amateur Cartography [Obfusc]
|47.06%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Bittonton
|41.18%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Soft Collision
|41.18%
|Shovel Knight
|The Adventure Awaits (Map Screen)
|41.18%
|FAST Racing NEO
|Sunahara Plains
|41.18%
|Persona 5
|Price
|35.29%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Under the Weight
|35.29%
|Steins;Gate 0
|Messenger -main theme- OPM Arrange
|35.29%
|Element4l
|Close Your Eyes So You Can See
|35.29%
|Element4l
|The Mind Tree
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XV
|The Hydraean’s Wrath
|29.41%
|SaGa SCARLET GRACE
|Those Who Bring Fire ~ Firebringer Suite 1
|23.53%
|Hand of Fate
|Hand of Fate (Instrumental)
|23.53%
|Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1
|Where I Am [Nauts]
|23.53%
|Project DIVA X
|Cool Medley- Cyber Rock Jam
|23.53%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Reflected Laughter
|23.53%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Kinshicho – Tinsel Park
|23.53%
|Chaos Rings III
|Sky City New Paleo
|17.65%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Below the Stars, Above the Lights
Newly Eliminated 1
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
There remain only 6 47.06% songs in the top 512, while there are 64 songs at the 47.37% tier. We have a high number of runoff candidates so we’ll see how deep that goes, but the “official” bubble is pretty much locked in at 47.37% at this point.
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 96 will be active until Tuesday May 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 95 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 97 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 96 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 96 is open until Tuesday May 24th at 10:00PM Pacific