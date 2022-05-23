Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 96

Group 94 Results

Spoiler 47.06% Owlboy Strato 47.06% LEGO Dimensions: Portal 2 Level Pack You Wouldn’t Know 47.06% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Shadow Man Stage 47.06% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Duck Hunt Medley 47.06% Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Catalyst 47.06% Monument Valley Amateur Cartography [Obfusc] 47.06% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Bittonton 41.18% Mighty Switch Force 2 Soft Collision 41.18% Shovel Knight The Adventure Awaits (Map Screen) 41.18% FAST Racing NEO Sunahara Plains 41.18% Persona 5 Price 35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Under the Weight 35.29% Steins;Gate 0 Messenger -main theme- OPM Arrange 35.29% Element4l Close Your Eyes So You Can See 35.29% Element4l The Mind Tree 29.41% Final Fantasy XV The Hydraean’s Wrath 29.41% SaGa SCARLET GRACE Those Who Bring Fire ~ Firebringer Suite 1 23.53% Hand of Fate Hand of Fate (Instrumental) 23.53% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Where I Am [Nauts] 23.53% Project DIVA X Cool Medley- Cyber Rock Jam 23.53% Kirby Triple Deluxe Reflected Laughter 23.53% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Kinshicho – Tinsel Park 23.53% Chaos Rings III Sky City New Paleo 17.65% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Below the Stars, Above the Lights Projected Bubble: 47.37% There remain only 6 47.06% songs in the top 512, while there are 64 songs at the 47.37% tier. We have a high number of runoff candidates so we’ll see how deep that goes, but the “official” bubble is pretty much locked in at 47.37% at this point. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 96 will be active until Tuesday May 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 95 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 97 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 96 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 96 is open until Tuesday May 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

