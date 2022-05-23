Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 96

Group 94 Results

58.82% Crypt of the NecroDancer March of the Profane
52.94% Rad Raygun Game Clear
47.06% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Shadow Man Stage
47.06% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Duck Hunt Medley
47.06% Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Catalyst
47.06% Monument Valley Amateur Cartography [Obfusc]
47.06% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Bittonton
41.18% Mighty Switch Force 2 Soft Collision
41.18% Shovel Knight The Adventure Awaits (Map Screen)
41.18% FAST Racing NEO Sunahara Plains
41.18% Persona 5 Price
35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Under the Weight
35.29% Steins;Gate 0 Messenger -main theme- OPM Arrange
35.29% Element4l Close Your Eyes So You Can See
35.29% Element4l The Mind Tree
29.41% Final Fantasy XV The Hydraean’s Wrath
29.41% SaGa SCARLET GRACE Those Who Bring Fire ~ Firebringer Suite 1
23.53% Hand of Fate Hand of Fate (Instrumental)
23.53% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Where I Am [Nauts]
23.53% Project DIVA X Cool Medley- Cyber Rock Jam
23.53% Kirby Triple Deluxe Reflected Laughter
23.53% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Kinshicho – Tinsel Park
23.53% Chaos Rings III Sky City New Paleo
17.65% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Below the Stars, Above the Lights

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 96 will be active until Tuesday May 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 95 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 97 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 96 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 96 is open until Tuesday May 24th at 10:00PM Pacific